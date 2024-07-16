Every Boston College Player Ratings in EA Sports College Football 25
After an 11 year hiatus and months of anticipation, college football fans across the nation are turning on their gaming consoles to play EA Sports College Football 25.
The regular release date is on July 19, however fans were given the opportunity to purchase an early access package to receive the game on July 15.
In the game, each team is given an overall, offensive, and defensive rating as well as each player receiving a rating.
As a whole, Boston College has an 84 overall rating, 78 for the offense, and 80 for the defense.
Here is a list of every player on the Eagles roster in the new game and their rating.
Boston College Players in CFB 25:
RE Donovan Ezeiruaku- 85
RT Ozzy Trapilo- 85
DT Cam Horsley- 85
C Drew Kendall- 84
WR Lewis Bond- 83
LG Logan Taylor- 83
HB Treshaun Ward- 81
HB Kye Robichaux- 81
CB Amari Jackson- 80
RG Jack Conley- 79
LE Neto Okpala- 79
SS Cameron Martinez- 79
QB Thomas Castellanos- 79
TE Kamari Morales- 79
CB Bryquice Brown- 79
LT Jude Bowry- 78
ROLB Kam Arnold- 78
FS Cole Batson- 78
WR Jayden McGowan- 78
TE Jeremiah Franklin- 78
SS KP Price- 77
HB Alex Broome- 77
WR Jerand Bradley- 77
QB Grayson James- 77
MLB Bryce Steele- 77
LOLB Jaylen Blackwell- 77
LOLB Sione Hala- 76
CB Jalen Cheek- 76
CB Jalon Williams- 76
RE Gilbert Tongrongou- 76
DT George Rooks- 76
TE Matt Ragan- 76
K Liam Connor- 75
CB Ryan Turner- 75
CB Khari Johnson- 75
LE Edwin Kolenge- 75
DT Nigel Tate- 74
C Dwayne Allick- 74
CB Max Tucker- 74
LG Otto Hess- 74
DT Kwan Williams- 74
MLB Owen McGowan- 74
SS Bugg Jones- 74
ROLB Daveon Crouch- 74
FS Victor Nelson- 72
QB Jacobe Robinson- 72
WR Jaedn Skeete- 72
WR Dino Tomlin- 72
DT Owen Stoudmire
HB Datrell Jones- 71
LT Jack Funke- 71
QB Braylon Singleton- 71
HB Matt Gray- 71
QB Jack Brandon- 71
FS Kahlil Ali- 70
RT Ashton Lewis- 70
WR- Reed Harris- 70
LE Clive Wilson- 70
LE Josiah Griffin- 69
RT Ryan Mickow- 69
QB Christian Acosta- 69
RE Montell Hitchens- 69
P Sam Candotti- 68
CB Carter Davis- 68
C Michael Crounse- 68
RE Jayleel Jenkins- 68
RG Chauncey Worthy- 68
DT Eryx Daugherty- 68
LT Pape Sy- 68
MLB Palaie Faoa- 68
K Keith Wimbley- 67
HB Darrell Truman- 67
RG Kevin Cline- 67
WR Nate Johnson- 66
LG Jadon Lafontant- 66
MLB Billy Van Pelt- 65
P Ivan Zivenko- 65
RG Nick Thomas- 65
DT Jerrid Washington- 65
FS Marvin Cason- 65
CB Byron Joyner- 65
SS Isaiah Farris- 64
WR Greg Hillard- 60
WR Marcus Weathers- 59
TE Jackson Gugni- 57
With the special access, players have been sharing to social media how the uniforms, stadiums, entrances, etc. look for their favorite team. Here’s a look at some of the features for the Eagles.