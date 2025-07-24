Everything Boston College DB KP Price Said at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff
Boston College had its press conference at ACC Football Kickoff on Thursday morning in Charlotte, N.C.
Eagles defensive back KP Price took the podium to talk about his bigger role with the program, the coaches, and his growth during his collegiate career so far.
Below is a transcript of everything Price said.
Q. You walk in here, there's a few signs that says the conference of quarterbacks. Which quarterbacks in the ACC are you looking forward to going up against this year?
KP PRICE: First and foremost, I'd like to thank God.
I'm looking forward to all of them, man. Like they were all saying, the team is excited for our whole schedule, the whole year. There's nobody I can really pinpoint off the top of my head, but there's a lot of good competition, a lot of good quarterbacks that we're going to face, so I'm looking forward to all of them.
Q. You're a junior, which means you're being looked at as a leader on the defense. You currently have two new freshmen coming in, TJ Green and Omarion Davis. How have you tried to be a leader for both of those two coming into the secondary?
KP PRICE: Yeah, we just work, just lead by example. The words are going to follow that, but it's the actions that we take, the steps that we take every day, just being in the moment, just busting our behinds every single day, and those young guys, they definitely pick up real fast.
We've got a great group of leaders, including myself. We just really lead by example in everything that we do to show them the right way. We want them guys to be better than us, to take steps ahead of us when we leave. That's that.
Q. KP, you burst on the scene last year, nearly quadrupling your tackle count from your career prior to that. How do you build on top of such a massive coming-out party basically where it's a completely unheralded guy to now a team leader, the leader in tackling on the team?
KP PRICE: Just like I said, working every day. I'm not really driven by my stats. What I display on the field, that's going to handle that. I'm not really trying to aim to -- of course I'm trying to improve on and top on what I did last year, but as far as specific stats, of course I want to improve, but I just feel like my work that I put in every day, just leading the guys, leading the team, getting that energy from my teammates, being a team player, that's going to take care of itself.
Q. Just to speak to the leadership of defensive coordinator Tim Lewis, working with him and how he's gotten the best out of you up until this point.
KP PRICE: Yeah, Coach Lewis, that's a blessing right there. The amount of ball I learned from him in such a short amount of time, just as far as his scheme, what he knows, what he's been through. He's coached at all levels, college, high school, youth league, the pros. He just knows a lot of knowledge that he puts out. All we can do is just pick it up and put it back out as far as our play on the field.
We all love him. He's a great guy. He's a great dude, funny dude. It's truly a blessing to be coached by him.
Q. You've showcased a great ability as a run defender coming downhill. How do you like approaching that aspect of the game, especially being in the secondary, and how are you planning on taking another leap in that category in 2025?
KP PRICE: Just one big thing I want to focus on is studying film much harder than I did last year. I feel like I have all the athletic ability to do whatever I want to do, and as far as the mental, I want to tap in the same amount as I put in athletic-wise, my mentality that I already have. I just want to become a student of the game more and just be able to read plays, pick apart what offenses are doing before they even say go. That's a big plan and goal for me.