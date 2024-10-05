Everything Boston College Defensive End Donovan Ezeiruaku Said After Loss to Virginia
The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 1-1 ACC) football team suffered its second loss of the season to the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1, 2-0 ACC) 24-14 on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
After the game, Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku spoke about what he saw in the game and what he believes needs to be improved on.
Below is a transcript of everything Ezeiruaku said.
Q: Donovan, you guys start the first first half pretty hot, and then things kind of to go downhill in the second half there. But what changed just to what the Virginia was able to execute with and you know what happened there from the first half to the second half for you?
EZEIRUAKU: Yeah, credit to those guys. You know, they executed a little bit more than we did in that second half, especially in that fourth quarter. We just got to do better and execute, do our jobs and yeah.
Q: As a leader of this team what’s your approach going forward? How do you guys rectify this?
EZEIRUAKU: Yeah, so we got a long week, I believe we have a BYE week. So first and foremost, get healthy, obviously, everybody on both sides of the football. But then, obviously push, just doing our job, taking everything one day at a time, one play at a time, and control we can control it, because that's only thing that we can we can do moving forward.
Q: Donovan, how much do you think that penalties and careless mistakes played into this loss?
EZEIRUAKU: I think it played into the loss. It was pretty significant, obviously Coach O'Brien preaches playing disciplined football, penalty free football, and those are things that we can control on the field, those pre-snap and post-snap penalties, certain things, you know, guys going hard, like a targeting, which is, you just got to slightly raise his head a little bit, lead with his shoulder. Sometimes those things are kind of hard to control in a game of football, but the penalties that we can control, we just have to do a better job of that.
Q: Despite the loss, it was still another big night for you, and it just seems like you keep getting better and better each game. What do you think, with the season left, is in store for you, yourself personally, and how do you think that you just kind of keep raising your level of competition and ability to get off the edge?
EZEIRUAKU: Yeah, I’m gonna keep doing what I need to do for this team. Gonna keep raising the standard for not just myself, but for everybody around me, but at the end of the day this [is] a team sports so I'm going to do my 1/11th in order for us to go and get a win every single week.