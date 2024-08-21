Everything Boston College Defensive Lineman Edwin Kolenge Said After Second Scrimmage
The Boston College Eagles football team held its second scrimmage of fall camp on Wednesday morning inside Alumni Stadium.
After the scrimmage, Eagles defensive lineman Edwin Kolenge spoke to the media about how camp has been going so far and what he’s looking to improve on this season.
Below is a transcript of everything Kolenge said.
Q: Good day for the defense. This kind of practice, what can you take most out of a day like today?
KOLENGE: “I feel like it was a good day. Good scrimmage overall, defense played well, obviously, the offense too. We just gotta clean up some MA’s and a couple of details and we just are preparing to be ready for Florida State.”
Q: You guys still have, I think, five practices now. What are you personally trying to work on and what’s the defense trying to work on the rest of the week?
KOLENGE: “Just gonna work together. As a D-Line, I’m trying to work on the pass rush and also as a defense complete the pass rush and the coverage so we can just be a better defense overall.”
Q: Tim Lewis, what’s it been like working with him?
KOLENGE: “He’s been great so far. A lot of knowledge, a lot of NFL experiences which is great for us so yeah, I love it.”
Q: Overall, what are you hoping to improve with your game personally this year as well?
KOLENGE: “I wanna improve on my IQ. Also, be closer to my teammates and be a leader for my teammates.”
Q: How many people back home are following your play? A Canadian football player here in the United States.
KOLENGE: “A lot. A lot of my friends from high school, also a lot of my coaches by home follow me so yeah, a lot of people. A lot of pride, yeah.”
Q: What was your role in the defense last year and how do you see yourself fitting in this year?
KOLENGE: “Last year, I was just a rotation guy. I would say like I was young, a redshirt freshman year so it was really like my first year playing a full season, so I just take last year as just like trying to get my feet wet.”
Q: Along those lines, are you more comfortable this year?
KOLENGE: “Yeah, forsure. I feel more comfortable.”