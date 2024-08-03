Everything Boston College Defensive Tackle Cam Horsley Said After Day One of Fall Camp
The Boston College football program kicked off its fall practice on Saturday as the team gets ready for its season opener on Sept. 2 against Florida State.
Eagles defensive tackle Cam Horsley was one of two players to speak to the media after practice.
Below is a full transcript of what Horsley said.
Q: First day back out there, what’d you think you guys did well [on] and what’d you think you didn’t do so well?
HORSLEY: I thought the intensity was real good today, guys were flying around, tagging off cause we were in shells, obviously. Some stuff we could pick up, just some techniques and stuff like that. Really getting back right now, we’re rusty, the first day out, but that technique we could pick up.
Q: You mentioned intensity, do you feel like that kind of goes with your head coach? What’s it been like so far?
HORSLEY: Yeah, there’s a lot of intensity. Guys just playing around, flying around, playing football. Football is an aggressive sport so you’ve gotta be aggressive out there and just don’t be scared to make a play.
Q: How would you describe his style?
HORSLEY: The style of Coach OB? He’s really old school, it’s black or white, there’s no gray area. You do something well, you do it well. You do something bad, you got something to work on. Everyone can always improve, no one is complacent here. Everyone can get better every day, working on something every day, something new every day and stuff like that. That’s what he preaches, no complacency and competition.
Q: It’s been about six months with Tim Lewis. Can you talk a little about what kind of defensive coordinator he is and what he’s taught you about being in your position?
HORSLEY: Coach Lewis, he knows a lot. He’s been in the game for awhile. He’s teaching us a lot of stuff, a good scheme. We’ve got a lot of stuff going into this year so it should be really fun. He’s really detailed too. Everything’s detailed, attention to detail and all that, if you don’t do it right, next guy in type stuff. Everything’s attention to detail so it’s real good.
Q: This defensive line has been together for awhile now. Do you guys feel like you’re sort of taking that next step this year?
HORSLEY: Yeah, we’re taking that next step this year. You know, pulling guys along and stuff like that. We’ve been working overtime, after workouts working on our techniques, pass rushing especially because I know we lacked in that last year, so we’ve been really working on that this summer and just getting our bodies in shape. Being in shape, that was the biggest thing too. We did a lot of running this summer and guys are looking good so it should be fun.
Q: Coach O’Brien said the offense was ahead of the defense and the defense caught up to the offense. What do you think led to that catch up?
HORSLEY: I say, guys leading. Guys like Cam, Don, myself, all that. We have guys leading, we picked guys up, brought that intensity we had. It started off a little slow on the defensive side, but guys started making plays and stuff started picking up. It was a lot of fun though, towards the end.
Q: Personally just about your journey, what’s it been like to work your way up to where you are now and being a leader?
HORSLEY: It’s been good. I’ve been through a lot of hard stuff here, but I’m not really too much of a vocal leader but I’m a guy who can lead by action. I bring guys along, do the right things, and show younger guys how it’s done.
Q: Have you been playing NCAA 25 and who’s the best player on your team right now?
HORSLEY: Yeah. I’ve been playing NCAA a lot. I feel like I’m the best player. I know Sed is pretty good, Sy, Josiah, Edwin, a couple of guys there. Bryquice. But I feel like I’m the best player. I’m undefeated right now so it’s been fun, it’s a fun game.
Q: How weird is it to see yourself in a video game?
HORSLEY: I think its cool. I don’t think it’s weird at all. I see my face scan, it looks exactly like me. They did a good job on that. I like my player, the abilities, and he plays pretty well in the game. It’s been cool to see that.