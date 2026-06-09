Three-Star EDGE Alex Johnson Announces Commitment to Boston College Football

The Boston College football recruiting trail is starting to heat up.

After the program landed Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.) tight end Charlie Fowler on Monday afternoon, it picked up a second 2027 commit later in the evening — edge defender Alex Johnson out of Catawba Ridge High School (Fort Mill, S.C.).

A consensus three-star propsect who is the No. 61-ranked pass rusher in the nation and the No. 15-ranked player in South Carolina, per 247Sports, the 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pound Johnson is the top commit in the BC’s '27 recruiting class so far.

He chose the Eagles over Michigan, Georgia, Vanderbilt, SMU, Virginia Tech, Missouri, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, and UVA.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity,” Johnson said. “Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.”

First and foremost, I want to thank God for blessing me with this opportunity. Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.



After careful consideration, I am excited to announce that I have committed to Boston College to… pic.twitter.com/TS2urvsL3O — Alex Johnson (@alex_j_DL27) June 9, 2026

“After careful consideration, I am excited to announce that I have committed to Boston College to continue my academic and athletic career. The work is just getting started. Go Eagles!”

In his junior campaign, Johnson recorded 60 tackles, seven sacks, 23 quarterback hurries, and two passes defended.

BC defensive line coach Ben Albert and defensive coordinator Ted Roof visited Johnson on May 5, and Johnson traveled to the Heights for an official visit this past weekend, which clearly made an impression on him and his family.

Thank you @coachbenalbert and @CoachTedRoof for stopping by school and the house today to talk about @BCFootball 🦅‼️ pic.twitter.com/WSLBGk9Aus — Alex Johnson (@alex_j_DL27) May 6, 2026

The Eagles’ 2027 recruiting class, which ranks No. 44 on 247Sports and No. 56 on Rivals, is now up to 11 members.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26)

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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