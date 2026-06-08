Boston College Eagles' 2027 Football Commitment Tracker

After a 2-10 season in head coach Bill O’Brien’s second year at the helm, the Boston College football program expanded its recruiting staff in a major way.

That primarily consisted of hiring former Auburn Assistant General Manager Kenyatta Watson, who played on the Heights from 1993-96 as a wide receiver/return specialist and was a key piece in the Tigers’ recruiting efforts since he joined the staff after spending two years at Georgia Tech as the Director of Scouting.

In both 2024 and 2025, Watson constructed consensus top-10 recruiting classes nationally for Auburn, and he is looking to do something similar for the Eagles now, in his new position at his alma mater.

Here is a deeper dive into all the commits in BC’s 2027 recruiting class so far, and how the program is doing from a national perspective in this realm:

Boston College Eagles On SI will update this tracker the second a new player commits, or if a former commit decides to re-open their recruitment.

Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:

1. Jackson Tucker | S | 6'2" | 195 lbs. | Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)

Consensus: 3-star

247: No. 53 position, No. 4 state

Rivals/On3: No. 63 position, No. 5 state



The younger brother of starting cornerback Max Tucker, Jackson Tucker was the first player to commit to BC in the 2027 recruiting class, announcing that decision back in October 2024 — before O'Brien became the head coach.

2. Zahir Mitchell | ATH | 5'11" | 180 lbs. | Milton Academy (Milton, Mass.)

Consensus: 3-star

247: No. 112 position, No. 9 state

Rivals/On3: No. 127 position, No. 8 state



Mitchell can play a variety of roles at the next level, having served as Milton Academy's slot weapon and a versatile edge defender this past season. He committed last October.

3. Hawken Anderson | OL | 6'4" | 320 lbs. | Suffield Academy (Suffield, Ct.)

Consensus: 3-star

247: No. 98 position, No. 7 state

Rivals/On3: No. 105 position, No. 6 state



The only offensive-line prospect in this recruiting class for the Eagles so far, Anderson is another local recruit who is the son of BC's offensive line coach, Kurt Anderson. He mostly plays in the interior but has also taken snaps at tackle before. Anderson committed on Feb. 15.

4. Will Mettee | LB | 6'1" | 223 lbs. | Loyala Academy (Wilmette, Ill.)

Consensus: 3-star

247: No. 91 position, No. 39 state

Rivals/On3: No. 112 position, No. 43 state



Mettee racked up 88 tackles (63 solo), 22 tackles for loss, six sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 2025 as a junior, earning All-Conference honors and the Chicago Catholic League Blue Defensive Player of the Year award. He committed on April 11.

5. Magnus Talma | WR | 6'0" | 170 lbs. | Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando, Fla.)

Consensus: 3-star

247: No. 163 position, No. 142 state

Rivals/On3: No. 100 position, No. 140 state



As a member of the Hornets' state-championship contending 400-meter relay team, which set a school record (40.88 seconds), Talma is a track star in addition to being a standout wide receiver for his school. He had 37 catches for 818 yards and eight touchdowns in his junior campaign. Talma committed to BC on April 23.

6. Armani Hill | WR | 6'2" | 178 lbs. | Creekside (Fairburn, Ga.)

Consensus: 3-star

247: No. 157 position, No. 140 state

Rivals/On3: No. 151 position, No. 128 state



Hill, who has impressive size for his position, hauled in 26 receptions for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns and added a pair of kickoff-return scores in his junior season. He committed on May 5.

7. Jett Watson | CB | 5'11" | 160 lbs. | Grayson (Loganville, Ga.)

Consensus: 3-star

247: No. 113 position, No. 137 state

Rivals/On3: No. 114 position, No. 130 state



Another player with parental roots, Watson possesses remarkable speed and athleticism. He had a strong list of offers from the likes of Auburn, Indiana, and Arkansas, but ultimately decided to carry on his father's legacy at BC. Watson committed on May 15.

8. Mamadee Sangaray | LB/S | 6'1" | 200 lbs. | Iona Prep (New Rochelle, N.Y.)

Consensus: 3-star

247: No. 108 position, No. 9 state

Rivals/On3: No. 108 position, No. 8 state



Sangaray does not have season his season statistics available for his junior year, but he recorded 93 tackles and five interceptions as a sophomore in 2024. He can play both safety and outside linebacker, so his understanding of the defense as a whole is more well-rounded for a player his age. He committed on May 18.

9. Blaize Battaglia | LB | 6'1" | 210 lbs. | Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.)

Consensus: 3-star

247: No. 147 position, No. 161 state

Rivals/On3: No. 135 position, No. 150 state



The son of Matt Battaglia, a former All-American linebacker for Louisville who led the nation in tackles twice with 155 and 163 in his final two seasons, and the grandson of Carmen Battaglia, who played at Florida State as a running back, Battaglia's football roots are deep. He registered 121 tackles (81 solo), 14 quarterback hits, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass break-up, earning First Team All-Region honors last year. Battaglia committed on May 28.

Lost/Flipped Commits:

Braylon Otis | EDGE | 6'5" | 235 lbs. | consensus 3-star | Liverpool (Liverpool, N.Y.) - committed to BC Feb. 9, flipped to Syracuse on June 7.

After having a great conversation with @CoachJHawkins @CoachJScott_DL and @FranBrownCuse I am happy to say I will be flipping my commitment to @CuseFootball !@JonesHSFootball pic.twitter.com/Y2u1d3BhGX — Braylon Otis (@BraylonOtis) June 7, 2026

BC football 2027 recruiting class rankings (updated June 8):

247: No. 57

Rivals/On3: No. 57

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