Everything Boston College LB Daveon Crouch Said at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff
Boston College held its press conference on Thursday morning at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.
Eagles linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch spoke on his bigger role on the team as well as his progression and growth throughout the years.
Below is a transcript of everything Crouch said.
Q. Bam, you have had your statistical best games in both of the past two seasons in bowl games. Having your season high in tackles, sacks, force fumbles last year in the bowl game and the year before that having your most prolific tackling game in a bowl game. What is it that allows you to show up in the biggest and brightest moments for BC?
DAVEON CROUCH: I would just say it's my mindset. I'm hungry for this. I'm a dog, and my teammates be right behind me. I bring the energy and the juice to the defense and to the team, and they be there every day working, grinding, just for me to be able to get me to push to be that player that we need for me to be. And in those games, it's just my teammates and the coaching staff putting all the pieces together for me to become successful and the team to become successful.
Q. You're wearing it across your chest here. Just what you can say about your father and the importance of that relationship and why you wanted to put him on full display while you're up here today.
DAVEON CROUCH: This is my granddad, but yeah, my pops also passed away last week. But yeah, it's been a rough couple days, but I don't really want to talk about that right now. I'm focused on the moment.
Q. When you think about your leadership style, your voice and your vision, how do you embrace the responsibility of being the communicator on the field during the season?
DAVEON CROUCH: I really just be myself, to be honest. I'm loud. I talk a lot. I talk a lot of trash to the team and things like that.
But I would say me being the leader of this defense and the team is, like, big because I've been here for four years, and now it's my time to step into the role to be a captain and a leader, and all the guys behind me pushing for me to be that, and I'm there right with them everyday grinding. I'm not treating nobody different. I'm doing everything everybody else is doing, and we're all just ready to take that next step to go win games.
Q. To be clear, you're talking trash to your own team?
DAVEON CROUCH: It's part of my game.
Q. Going from special teams to being a starter on the defensive side of the ball, what you can say about your journey and betting on yourself and believing in yourself through this process?
DAVEON CROUCH: Yeah, it's been a long process, a challenging process. Especially like the beginning of my career I was a special teams player, like you said, but I feel like me taking that step on special teams got me ready to play the game physically on defense. I was able to run down on kickoff as a freshman and sophomore and make tackles, KOR, block big dudes, so when I got there at linebacker, I was just ready to go hit, and now it shows the rest.
Q. Heading towards fall camp, how are you approaching being a leader on this defense? How are you bringing that along with you, and now as you head towards the regular season, what main goals do you have for yourself and the unit overall?
DAVEON CROUCH: Going into fall camp, I would say just being a leader, being consistent within the team, always showing up on time, routine on time, just showing that I can be somebody that the team can trust.
As far as what you just said, I would say my biggest goals is just winning this year. We've got a good team, we've got a good coaching staff, and we've got a lot of people to wake up this year, and we're ready for everything that's coming our way.
Q. You earned the nickname Bam no doubt due to your high motor and your toughness. What was the story behind who gave you the nickname Bam?
DAVEON CROUCH: My mom gave it to me when I was born. My cousin was born April 4 and I was born April 3, but I was born at like 11:30 p.m., and my auntie told my mom, you better not have your baby the same day as my baby's birthday, so my mom was telling the doctors, I've got to get this baby out of here.
My mom basically said I bammed my way out of here. That's where that name came from. It's not football related at all.