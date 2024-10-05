Everything Boston College Offensive Lineman Drew Kendall Said After Loss to Virginia
The Boston College Eagles (4-2, 1-1 ACC) football team suffered its second loss of the season to the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1, 2-0 ACC) 24-14 on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va.
After the game, Eagles center Drew Kendall spoke on the game and what he thinks needs to improve.
Below is a transcript of everything Kendall said.
Q: Drew, anytime there's a loss, there's a tendency to kind of overemphasize a bit of the bad and obviously you guys are going to go back and look at this. But for you, where did that start, the fast start, and getting out to a fast start, where did that success come from early? And, you know, how was the line kind of playing an intricate role in that?
KENDALL: I mean, yeah, we preached it all week from practice. We started fast at practice and just made sure that was big emphasis for the week. So, it all started on Tuesday and Wednesday for that fast start. I think the line we came out, we played fast, but we had to finish there the end.
Q: And then, as a follow up to it, I know Virginia was a multiple front team, just for you, did they play into the expectations from what you saw during the week? And if so, you know, how did that? How did that develop?
KENDALL: Yeah, they're a good team. There they have a good front, they have a good D-Lineman. Credit to them. They played well today.
Q: So obviously you guys have been pretty poised, not a lot of penalties, cool in the clutch. What do you think shifted that today? And how do you guys rectify that going forward?
KENDALL: I don't know what happened today. You know, I'm not sure what happened with the penalties and just kind of losing focus there, but it's something that we've got to regroup. We got to take a close look at and fix it moving forward.
Q: Drew, as a fourth-year guy and a leader on the O-Line, what’s your message to the rest of the O-Line after a less than 70 yard rushing day for the offense?
KENDALL: Yeah. We got to look at the film. We got to see what we can do better. We’ve got to move on, we know we've got a great room and we just have to be able to execute better at the end of the day. So, just figuring out what we do well and what we don't and moving forward from there.