Everything Boston College RB Kye Robichaux Said Ahead of Matchup With Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC) football team returns to Alumni Stadium on Friday night to take on the Louisville Cardinals for homecoming.
The Eagles will enter the matchup on a two-game losing streak. Most recently, the team suffered a road loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies 42-21 on Thursday.
On Monday, Boston College running back Kye Robichaux talked about the loss to the Hokies and how the team is looking to improve on its mistakes.
Below is a transcript of everything Robichaux said.
Q: Obviously a tough loss. How you guys bounce back? What's kind of the mindset right now going forward?
ROBICHAUX: Really, it's just getting back to fundamentals. Coming in each and every day, going over the things that we messed up on, and really just focusing on the next opponent, but the biggest thing is just getting back to our fundamentals.
Q: Running the ball, it’s obviously mentality for both the offensive line and you guys as a running back group. What needs to change there to kind of find that consistency you guys had early this season?
ROBICHAUX: Really it’s just working in practice, really just going at it every single day, good on good, we have good players on both sides of the ball. So it's really, like I said, just getting better fundamentals, buckling down on the things that we know how to do, and just coming out sharp.
Q: You and Tommy are usually money on those handoffs. Obviously a tough one the other day. What do you attribute that to it? How do you guys rectify it going forward?
ROBICHAUX: Just work in practice. That's really just it. Just come back, come back ready to work, get to practice, go over as many handoffs as we got to do, but just that's really it, just getting back to fundamentals.
Q: Obviously you want to win that game, but the comeback that you guys had, how much positive could you take away from that?
ROBICHAUX: There are definitely positives that could take away. The biggest thing right now is just sustaining. We came out with a plan, knew what we had to do, and at the end of day, we just got to build on that. So, that's really just it.
Q: Most seasons have a point where you guys kind of have to dig deep and see what you’re made of. Does it feel like now is kind of the point for you guys?
ROBICHAUX: I mean, yeah. We more focused on the next opponent. We try to tune out all the outside noise and just really, like I said, get back to practice, get back to what we know and at end of the day if we do that then we’ll come out, we’ll be good.
Q: Another short week for you guys, playing on a Friday night. Would you prefer the extra day or would you rather, kind of have that game Friday to get that taste out of your mouth?
ROBICHAUX: Personally, it doesn't matter to me, football is football. It doesn't matter if we had to turn around and come play the next day, we had a team full of guys that love the sport. So, doesn't really matter.
The Eagles and Cardinals face off on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.