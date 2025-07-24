Everything Boston College WR Lewis Bond Said at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff
Boston College took the stage on Thursday morning at 2025 ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte, N.C.
Following Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien, wide receiver Lewis Bond went to the podium to discuss goals for the upcoming season and his new leadership role.
Below is a transcript of everything Bond said.
Q. Lewis, you are exactly 75 receptions and 1,665 yards away from breaking your former teammate Zay Flowers' records in terms of receptions and receiving yards. If you were to accomplish that, is that something you are aiming to, and if you were to accomplish that, what does that say about your career, your consistency and how you've shown up for BC over the years?
LEWIS BOND: It's definitely something I've thought about. It's a big accomplishment if I can do it. But I'm more focused on the team, more focused on winning games for the team, and that'll come naturally. That's what OB says. He says personal goals will come if the team accomplishes the goals we've trying to accomplish.
In regards to what that shows, I guess it would show the next level that I've been consistent for three years and also improvement over those three years. So that would be the biggest thing.
Q. You played with Zay Flowers for a few seasons. How has he inspired you to become the receiver you are today?
LEWIS BOND: It's the work ethic. I've seen him work for, I want to say, three years he was there with me. The work ethic that he showed me day in and day out on the field, outside the field, extra work. It was just the work ethic really pushed me. I could see what it takes to get to that level from him.
Q. Lewis, which defensive backs have given you the most trouble in the ACC and how do you prepare for those match-ups?
LEWIS BOND: No DB in particular. We see a lot of zone, I would say, a lot more zone. Teams are -- a lot of good teams, a lot of good DBs, but no one in particular that I could name off the top of my head that gave me the most trouble.
Q. Lewis, for you, working with Grayson James and Dylan Lonergan, what are you seeing from both of those quarterbacks as we head into the fall, and maybe what some of those skill sets are that work best with you?
LEWIS BOND: They're both competitors, both like to get after the defense. KP will tell you they get after the defense. Both competitors, both got big arms. I'm excited to see what they bring into camp. But ultimately it's not my decision to pick who plays quarterback. I'm just there to catch the ball, whoever throws it.
Q. You've talked in the past about playing with a chip on your shoulder. Where does that edge come from, and how do you think it has helped shape you to the football player that you are today?
LEWIS BOND: I would say the chip on my shoulder, I was under-recruited, not a big recruit. Still not really heavily talked about, I don't think. I think it just pushes me. I know people don't think that I'm the top receiver in the draft class or whatever, in the ACC, and it just pushes me to continue to work until people notice who I am and what I bring.
Q. As an experienced player and a guy that's a true leader for Boston College, with the schedule that you guys have, what is your message as a leader to the team and the statement you guys can make with some of the games that you can go out there and win?
LEWIS BOND: OB said it in a meeting recently; why not us? He says there's a lot of parity in college football now, so why can't it be us? We got to play the games. Everybody thinks Clemson, whoever else in the conference is the outright leader, but we've got to play the games, so why not us? Why can't it be us?
Q. Between you, Reed Harris and Jaedn Skeete, tell me how you guys balance off each other's skill sets and how it works pretty well as a trio.
LEWIS BOND: It's us three, but also guys like Ish, we call him Rocket, we've got a transfer, but we've got guys. We all like to compete. We all want to be the head dog, so it's really just who gets the play -- the play is called, we know who's getting the ball. Most of the time, we try to make the play for the team more so than anything else.