Everything Western Kentucky Football Head Coach Tyson Helton Said After Loss to Boston College
The Boston College Eagles (4-1, 1-0 ACC) football team defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2, 1-0 CUSA) 21-20 on Saturday afternoon after battling back from a 13-point second-half deficit.
After the game, Hilltoppers head coach Tyson Helton shared his thoughts on the results and what he saw from his team.
Below is a transcript of everything Helton said.
OPENING STATEMENT: Tough one. Hats off to Boston College, they found a way to win. Proud of our guys that kept battling, they made plays, but we needed to find a way to win there at the end and we didn’t get it done. We’ll bounce back, we’ll get back home, and get ready for conference play but our guys fought hard and we’ll find a way to go win the tough one next time.
Q: Started off really strong moving the ball and then defensively holding them in check. What did you see going right early on in this game?
HELTON: I thought defensively we could keep them in check, I really did and we did. We needed to go make some plays offensively in the second half, we come out on the first drive, believe we kicked a field goal. We just didn’t finish the drive. We kicked too many field goals and then in the fourth quarter, when we needed to go put the ball in the end zone, we didn’t get it done but defensively, guys battled hard and it’s our job offensively to go get those points for them.
Q: Obviously not the result we wanted but what positives do you take away from this now heading into the bulk of the conference schedule?
HELTON: Well, I think after five games we know what we’re capable of doing, we know the team we could be, but we got to go out there and do it. So, our guys will go back to work, they’ll continue to have their jaws set, get ready for conference play with UTEP. Very happy to go back home and see if we can get a big conference win.