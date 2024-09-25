Extra Point: Boston College Cannot Afford to Sleep on Western Kentucky
Boston College is knocking on the door of re-entering the AP Top 25 for the second time this season, but first, the Eagles will have to get through a Western Kentucky team who can score in bunches.
College football fans should be familiar with the name of TJ Finley, mainly because he's played for what feels like half of the entire FBS. However, Finley suffered a leg injury against Middle Tennessee State that, according to reporting from within the Sports Illustrated network, will keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. Enter, Caden Veltkamp.
At 6-foot-6, Veltkamp is the prototypical field general out of the backfield. Last year in his redshirt freshman season, Veltkamp led WKU to the fourth largest comeback victory in bowl-game history against Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl. Make no mistake about it, this backup can sling it, and he did just that last week.
The Hilltoppers are coming off a win against a Toledo team that only one week prior took home a road win against a power four opponent in Mississippi State. WKU only put up 26 points in that contest, but considering Toledo held Mississippi State to just 17, that might be a feat that people look back on after the season with intrigue.
Veltkamp went 20/30 last week with 242 yards through the air while tossing one score and a pair of interceptions against a Toledo team that has a plethora of sixth year seniors on its defense. If there's one area that Boston College has struggled in, it's been against the pass - WKU's specialty.
Boston College currently sits as a 12.5 point favorite, but this game could easily be much, much closer.