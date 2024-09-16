Western Kentucky Starting QB Finley Expected To Be Out Several Weeks
On Monday, Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton announced that starting quarterback TJ Finley will be out for several weeks as he deals with a lower leg injury. Caden Veltkamp will start under center for the Hilltoppers week four game against Toledo.
Through three games this season, Finley has completed 48 of 75 passes for 490 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Finley did not return to the game following the first drive in this weekend's 49-21 WKU win over Middle Tennesse.
Veltkamp, who was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week for his performance, completed 27 of 30 passes for 398 yards and five touchdowns en route to the Hilltoppers' first conference victory of the season.
The Hilltoppers are well aware with what Veltkamp can provide after he led Western Kentucky to a win over Old Dominion last season in the Famous Toastery Bowl. This season, Veltkamp has seen action in two games where he's thrown for 409 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Western Kentucky will take on Toledo, who are also coming off a massive 41-17 win over Mississippi State. The Top host the Rockets at 7 PM ET on Saturday, on ESPN+.
More Reading Material from On SI
Boise State Football vs Portland State: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
Memphis Football: Tigers Are 3-0 After Upsetting Florida State 20-12
UNLV Improve College Football Playoff Resume With 23-20 Win Over Kansas