Extra Point: How many touchdown passes will Dylan Lonergan throw against Fordham?
With Boston College set to take on Fordham in just two days time, Alabama Crimson Tide transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan is also set to make his first start for second year head coach Bill O'Brien in what can only be defined as a tune up game before week two.
That being said, Fordham comes to Alumni Stadium as the heavy underdog, with the line currently sitting at 37.5 in BC's favor. If that number holds up, fans may only get a one half of football to get a glimpse of Lonergan before Grayson James or another quarterback checks in to carry the offensive load.
Of course, this begs the all important question - how many touchdowns will we see Lonergan toss in his first game at the helm of O'Brien's pro-style offensive scheme? Even if he only sees limited snaps, Boston College is sure to have the advantage outside the numbers and give Lonergan a chance to stretch his harm, but just how much of a chance?
To gain a bit of insight into this question, the first place we need to look is the Fordham defensive backfield. Do the Rams have Ed Reed and Daryl Dawkins hiding back there? Or someone a little less foreboding?
1. Cornerbacks
The Rams defensive backfield was littered with injuries last season, as one look at the team's roster profiles will tell you, but they do return some solid depth who've just about all seen playing time thus far as a result. However, only one senior corner starts for the Rams, and its preseason All-Patriot Leaguer Alex Kemper. Kemper will have the task of matching up with Lewis Bond and the like, which will no doubt be an early season test for the Cincinnati, Ohio, native.
2. Safeties
This is a spot that's particularly strong for the Fordham defense, especially at the strong safety slot. Junior Trey Bradford anchored the position last season and has seen action in all three years with the Rams, and presents as a salty veteran with a nose for the football. Those who remember Fordham's big highlight play from last season in which a player lateralled to another for a touchdown might remember that it was Bradford who tossed the ball to the formerly mentioned Alex Kemper. Small world, huh?
3. Linebackers
The linebacker corps of Fordham passes the eye test, for sure, and that's due in part to 6-foot-2 220 pound linebacker Jaylen Dawson. The Arizona native saw plenty of playing time as a freshman and recorded nearly 60 tackles in 2024, with more anticipated to come in 2025. He leads a linebacker corps that will have the tall task of dealing with a potent O'Brien run game.
All in all, Fordham brings a mix of experience and unpredictability to the defensive backfield due to injury concerns that will need to be game planned for come Saturday. However, the Eagles are not a 37.5 point favorite for no reason.
I think Lonergan rattles off a pair of Touchdown passes en route to a 28-0 lead at halftime before he's taken out of the game and replaced with a backup.
Final Score Prediction: Boston College 46, Fordham 7