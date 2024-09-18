Extra Point: Is Boston College vs. Michigan State an Underdog for This Weekend's Top Game?
With heavy hitters weighing in as far as ranked matchups go this week like Tennessee vs. Oklahoma and Nebraska vs. Illinois, some college football fans feel as though Michigan State vs. Boston College is flying under the radar.
The Eagles slugged it out with Missouri last week and made the Tigers sweat as road dogs, but ultimately came up just short in the final box score. That loss pushed BC out of the AP Top 25, but only just, as the Eagles still received 47 votes in this week's poll. In fact, the knock-down-drag-out game dropped Missouri to seventh in the poll to be replaced by Tennessee at the No. 6 spot.
Michigan State enters the matchup at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in Big Ten play after defeating Maryland in week two 27-24. The Spartans have ridden big-time playmakers to the end zone for the vast majority of their offensive production, which has led to a Jekyll & Hyde appearance to their offensive stats. However, a win over Boston College would beef up the MSU resume' ahead of the lurking Week Five behemoth on the schedule that is Ohio State.
Meanwhile, the Eagles have convingly beaten Florida State and Duquesne. Boston College once again stands on the outside of the Top 25, just peeking in, and a win over a Big 10 opponent like MSU might see the Eagles make their way back into the field.
This matchup, then, has incredible implications. All that's missing are the numbers by the team names, and eyes would be glued to the screen for this ACC/Big 10 showdown.