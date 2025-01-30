Extra Point: Ozzy Trapilo is Climbing Draft Boards at the Senior Bowl
Each year, college football seniors across the country flock to Mobile, Alabama, for the annual senior bowl to showcase their talents against other draft-eligible players from across the country.
This year, Boston College sent three of its seniors to compete, one of which is right tackle Ozzy Trapilo. The Massachusetts native has been impressing all the right people this week and has been featured in 1-vs-1 pass rush reps all across social media.
Trapilo has also been touted as a reliable run blocker on the right side throughout scrimmages this week, and has reportedly been playing himself up a few draft boards in the process. In fact, Trapilo has already spoken to the New England Patriots in regards to his playing future, and said that getting to suit up for his hometown team would be "special."
Trapilo has played both right and left tackle throughout this week, though, and that's stuck out to scouts particularly well as it could mean that Trapilo is one of the most versatile offensive line prospects in this draft class.
This week, Trapilo has faced off against some of the most impactful edge rushers in the country in the likes of Arkansas' Landon Jackson and Michigan's Josaiah Stewart. Trapilo spoke to reporters about how there are no easy reps during Shrine Bowl practices.
"It's exciting," said Trapilo. "The best of the best are here, so that's something that I really enjoy about the game, just going against the best competition you can, and having a place like this where you're able to do that every play [is great.]"