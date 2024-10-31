Four Boston College Football Players Earn First Round Invites to 2025 Shrine Bowl
The East-West Shrine Bowl sent out its first round of invitations to its 2025 game which featured four Boston College football players.
Offensive linemen Jack Conley and Ozzy Trapilo, defensive lineman Cam Horsley, and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku were a part of the first-round invite selections.
The quartet received their invites on Wednesday and the program showcased them on social media.
All four Eagles has played a significant role in Boston College’s season. Trapilo and Conley start on a line that has paved the way for 1,267 ground yards which ranks the seventh-highest in the ACC and 18 passing touchdowns which ranks the sixth-highest.
Horsley and Ezeiruaku have been a force on the Eagles defense all year.
So far this season, Horsley has tallied 33 total tackles (ten solo and 23 assisted) five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and two pass breakups. He has the fifth-most total tackles and second-most tackles for loss on the team.
Ezeiruaku has had a standout season. Through Boston College’s first eight games, the senior has tallied 55 total tackles (27 solo and 28 assisted), 12 tackles for loss, nine sacks, six quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles.
Not only does Ezeiruaku lead the defense in nearly every statistic, but is also notching his name into the national ranks as well. Currently, he ranks fifth in sacks and sixth in tackles for loss. He ranks atop the ACC in both statistics.
The Shrine Bowl is celebrating its 100th game next year and will take place on Jan. 30, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.