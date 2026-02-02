Did They Rise or Fall: Grading Boston College Football's 2026 Senior Bowl Participants

The 2026 Panini Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., in which Team American defeated Team National, 17-9, on Saturday afternoon, featured a total of four former Boston College football players — defensive end Quintayvious Hutchins, wide receiver Lewis Bond, and offensive linemen Jude Bowry and Logan Taylor.

While Bond did not record a catch in the game — which was not at all pass-heavy, to be fair — Hutchins certainly raised his draft stock by manufacturing five tackles (three solos), one sack, and three tackles for loss, all of which led Team American’s defense.

A 6-foot-3, 240-pound Bessemer, Ala., native, Hutchins impressed earlier in the week, during Senior Bowl practice, with a clip of one of his pass-rush moves that went viral on X (formerly twitter), and he evidently lived up to the hype in Saturday’s all-star contest.

Bond was also labeled a practice standout by attending media after he showed off his array of route-running skills and catching abilities.

“It was good, it was good to compete,” Bond told CHAMPSIDE after practice. “It’s been a minute since I put the pads on, so that was a good feeling. I’m always ready to compete and it was good to be against some top talent [and] showcase who I am.”

The Eagles’ leading receiver the past two years had multiple one-on-one reps against former Georgia defensive back Daylen Everette, a two-time Third Team All-SEC honoree (2024, 2025), and beat the Bulldog on every route he ran against him.

“There’s talent everywhere,” Bond said. “This is a great opportunity for me because there’s people that think SEC and Big Ten is like the best of the best, so getting the opportunity to compete against those types of guys and showcase that I belong is something that means something to me.”

While the offensive line is inherently tougher to grade from a statistical point of view, both Bowry and Taylor played quality minutes on Saturday and had some bright moments during the one-on-one practice session throughout the week.

Now that the Senior Bowl is officially over, the only thing separating the group from potentially being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is in late April, is the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Ind., and BC Pro Day.

But gametape is the most important measure of a draft prospects’ ability to make it to the next level and succeed, so having the opportunity to compete in the Senior Bowl is arguably more imperative than either the combine or Pro Day — which are designed to track attributes of players without the pads on, such as pure speed and strength.

