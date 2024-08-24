Has Florida State’s Loss Impacted Boston College’s Chances for a Week 1 Win?
The 2024 college football season has officially kicked off and Week 0 has already pulled off an upset.
In the first game of the season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the No. 10 Florida State Seminoles played against each other at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday.
The contest was a back-and-forth battle throughout the entirety of the game, however the Yellow Jackets had the advantage late in the game, getting the ball with 6:33 to go, went down the field, and kicked a 44-yard-field goal as time expired to win.
Although the team lost a majority of its players from 2023, the Seminoles were highly hyped during the offseason and not only ranked in the top ten of the AP Poll Preseason Rankings, but also were picked to win the conference in the 2024 ACC Preseason Poll which was voted on by 170 media members. Florida State collected 2,708 points and 81 first-place votes which beat out the second-place ranked team, Clemson, by a total of 51 points and 26 first-place votes.
Even the ESPN GameDay crew all picked Florida State to beat Georgia Tech with the lone Yellow Jackets pick coming from guest picker, WWE star Sheamus.
So how has the Seminoles loss impacted Boston College’s odds at pulling an upset on Labor Day Night, if at all?
According to ESPN, not as of yet. Or at least, not by much. The outlet’s matchup predictor gives the Seminoles an 84.6% chance to beat the Eagles on Sept. 2.
Anything is possble, but for now, the Seminoles still hold the advantage analytics-wise heading into Week 1.