How Boston College Head Coach Bill O'Brien Guided A Former Alabama Player
INDIANAPOLIS — Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien has plenty of years of coaching experience under his belt, meaning he's coached too many players to count.
One of those is Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts, who's currently trying to make a name for himself at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. Ouzts is in a unique situation, trying to find his role as a gadget tight end-fullback hybrid player.
During his time as an offensive coordinator with the Crimson Tide, O'Brien was able to provide guidance to Ouzts, creating a relationship that revolved around laughter, positivity and hard work.
“Bill O’Brien was a mastermind,” former Alabama tight end Robbie Ouzts said. “But he also has a sense of humor that only some people get and I was one of those people.”
The relationship between coach and player was fun for the two, but Ouzts did take plenty away from being coached by O'Brien. As he struggled with the transition from high school football to college, especially at a high level, O'Brien's masterful coaching and advice allowed the game speed to decrease for the young tight end.
“After working with him, the game slowed down a lot for me so that transition was easier,” Ouzts said.
The two created a bond in Tuscaloosa, as did many with the Eagles head coach. O'Brien made the game easier for Ouzts, who applied what he was taught by the offensive coaching maestro and is now hoping to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“Every day was constant laughter but at the same time, he taught me a lot of things in terms of the transition from high school to college, learning the next level of football and terminology and really getting a feel for the game,” Ouzts said.
From a general perspective, the time Ouzts spent around O'Brien was impactful to him. It speaks to the type of coach O'Brien is and how he has impacted his athletes in a variety of ways.
“Just being able to work with that guy [was] a special experience,” Ouzts said.
There are no doubts, based on Ouzts's words at the NFL combine, that he holds what O'Brien taught him close to his heart. By spending four years at Alabama, Ouzts was bound to receive coaching from high-level coaches. O'Brien is one of them, who now moved on to a head coaching position.
One thing that presents as a challenge looking ahead for Ouzts is where he will play at the next level. If he is to make the permanent switch to fullback, which is a possibility, O'Brien provided insight on the role. O'Brien's offensive scheme with the Crimson Tide, and now Boston College, also set up for Ouzts to get experience at the position.
“He talked to me about how he had a lot of experience with the fullback [position] in New England with Heath Evans, and he was actually the only offensive coordinator that I was able to line up in the I-formation with,” Ouzts said.
O'Brien's offensive philosophy catered to what Ouzts is able to do; blocking defenders in the backfield and getting open on short routes. It also introduced him to the fullback spot and created a higher level of comfort there, something he did not have before. It's also not a coincidence that his role in the backfield as an extra blocker and general utility player increased after O'Brien took the Boston College job.
This is one of many stories that exist relating to O'Brien's coaching style and his ability to impact a player on a personal level. These are things that will stick with Ouzts for the rest of his career and potentially help with any moments of uncertainty in the NFL.