SI

How the NFL’s Trade Deadline Impacted the 2026 Draft Order

Tuesday’s wheeling and dealing shook up the first round, which is beginning to take shape, at least regarding top-pick contenders.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was traded to the Cowboys on Tuesday.
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was traded to the Cowboys on Tuesday. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL trade deadline had no shortage of drama or surprises—and a few blockbusters.

The Jets dealt cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys. The Jaguars acquired receiver Jakobi Meyers from the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Seattle Seahawks landed receiver Rashid Shaheed from the New Orleans Saints.

While Seattle and Jacksonville only gave up Day 3 picks, the Cowboys dealt a 2026 second-rounder and ’27 first-round choice for Williams, while the Colts gave up their ’26 and ’27 first-round picks, along with wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, to acquire Gardner.

Get MMQB's Free Newsletter. dark. Sign Up. SI NFL Newsletter

The deals not only shook up rosters but also the 2026 NFL draft order, which is beginning to take shape, at least regarding top-pick contenders and teams likely headed for playoff spots, as the season progresses past the midseason point.

Here’s the current order for the 2026 draft entering Week 10.

  1. New Orleans Saints (1-8)
  2. Tennessee Titans (1-8)
  3. New York Jets (1-7)
  4. Miami Dolphins (2-7)
  5. New York Giants (2-7)
  6. Cleveland Browns (2–6)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders (2–6)
  8. Cincinnati Bengals (3–6)
  9. Washington Commanders (3–6)
  10. Baltimore Ravens (3–5)
  11. Los Angeles Rams (6–2, from Falcons)
  12. Arizona Cardinals (3–5)
  13. Houston Texans (3–5)
  14. Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1)
  15. Minnesota Vikings (4–4)
  16. Carolina Panthers (5–4)
  17. Kansas City Chiefs (5–4)
  18. Chicago Bears (5–3)
  19. Cleveland Browns (5–3, via Jaguars)
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers (5–3)
  21. Detroit Lions (5–3)
  22. Los Angeles Chargers (6–3)
  23. San Francisco 49ers (6–3)
  24. Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1, via Packers)
  25. Buffalo Bills (6–2)
  26. Seattle Seahawks (6–2)
  27. Los Angeles Rams (6–2)
  28. Denver Broncos (7–2)
  29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6–2)
  30. New England Patriots (7–2)
  31. Philadelphia Eagles (6–2)
  32. New York Jets (1–7, via Colts)

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Home/NFL