How to Watch: Boston College Football Alums in 2024 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round
The National Football League’s 2024 Playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional Round.
In total, eight teams will square off on Saturday and Sunday for the chance to advance to the conference championships and keep their Super Bowl dreams alive.
Five former Boston College Eagles are rostered by four of the eight teams competing this weekend.
Below is a list of the Eagles in the NFL and how to watch them this weekend.
No. 6 Washington Commanders at No. 1 Detroit Lions | Saturday, Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. ET | FOX
After an impressive 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, Washington will travel to Detroit to take on the Lions. This game will feature one former Eagle in Lions offensive lineman Christian Mahogany. Mahogany started the season on the Non-Football Injury List and made his professional debut in the Lions’ Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. In total, he has seen time in seven games this season and has made one start.
No. 4 Los Angeles Rams at No. 2 Philadelphia Eagles | Sunday, Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. ET | NBC and Peacock
The Rams are traveling to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles after both teams secured dominant wins last weekend. Los Angeles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 to advance while Philadelphia beat the Green Bay Packers 22-10. This game will have two former Eagles in it, both for the Rams in safety John Johnson III and tight end Hunter Long. Johnson III has been on the IR since September, however was activated last week. Long appeared in the Rams first playoff game last weekend and caught one reception for 13 yards.
No. 3 Baltimore Ravens at No. 2 Buffalo Bills | Sunday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS and Paramount+
In arguably the best game of the weekend, the Ravens will travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills. This contest will feature two former Eagles in wide receiver Zay Flowers, who plays for Baltimore, and linebacker Matt Milano, who plays for Buffalo. Both players have dealt with injuries this season, but still have an opportunity to play. Milano was listed on the Bills Injury Report on Friday with a biceps injury, but was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Flowers has been dealing with a knee injury and missed the Ravens Wild Card game last weekend, however head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday that he “has a chance” to play on Sunday.
No. 4 Houston Texans at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs | Saturday, Jan. 18 at 4:30 p.m. ET | ESPN, ABC, and ESPN+
This game will not feature a former Boston College player.
All Former Eagles in the NFL
Zach Allen, DE Denver Broncos
AJ Dillon, RB Green Bay Packers
Zay Flowers, WR Baltimore Ravens
Will Harris, S New Orleans Saints
Kyle Hergel, G New Orleans Saints
John Johnson, S Los Angeles Rams
Zion Johnson, G Los Angeles Chargers
Elijah Jones, CB Arizona Cardinals
Harold Landry, LB Tennessee Titans
Chris Lindstrom, G Atlanta Falcons
Hunter Long, TE Los Angeles Rams
Christian Mahogany, G Detroit Lions
Isaiah McDuffie, LB Green Bay Packers
Matt Milano, LB Buffalo Bills
Justin Simmons, S Atlanta Falcons
Isaac Yiadom, CB San Francisco 49ers
