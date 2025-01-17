Former Boston College Football Defensive Back Transfers to UC Davis
Former Boston College Eagles football defensive back Cole Batson has signed with UC Davis.
The program shared the addition in a social media post on Thursday afternoon.
Batston was the fourth Eagle to enter the portal this offseason and announced his decision to transfer in a social media post that was later deleted on Dec. 3, 2024.
The San Clemente, Calif., native spent three seasons with the Eagles program and has appeared in 23 games and tallied 60 total tackles (39 solo and 21 assisted), two tackles for loss, five passes defended, one forced fumble, and one interception.
During his 2024 campaign, he appeared in seven games and made one tackle. Throughout the season, he was placed as the fifth free safety on the depth chart, behind Carter Davis, Jalen Cheek, Omar Thornton, and Bugg Jones.
Batson was a three-star recruit from the class of 2021 and ranked No. 1,187 nationally, No. 86 in athletes, and No. 96 in the state of Calif., according to 247Sports Composite. He chose the Eagles over Arizona, Harvard, Maryland, Yale, and more.
He was one of 13 Boston College players to enter the portal this offseason. He joined quarterbacks Thomas Castellanos and Jack Brandon, linebacker Sione Hala, defensive backs Jalen Cheek, Ryan Turner, and Kahlil Ali, wide receivers Jayden McGowan, Jerand Bradley and Montrell Wade, offensive lineman Ilija Krajnovic, and defensive linemen Regen Terry and Nigel Tate.
He is also the ninth to announce his transfer destination. Castellanos transferred to Florida State, Hala to Weber State, Cheek and Tate to UAB, Turner to Purdue, Ali to Delaware, McGowan to Charlotte, and Bradley to Kansas State.
Batson joins an UC Davis program that went 11-3 overall in 2024.
