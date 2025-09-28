How to Watch: Boston College Football at Pitt; Full Week 6 TV Schedule
The Boston College Eagles (1-3, 0-2 ACC) football team is looking for its second win of the year as it travels to Pittsburgh, Penn., to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are looking to break their losing streaks.
After winning its first two games of the year to Duquesne 61-9 on Aug. 30 and Central Michigan 45-17 on Sept. 6, Pitt has lost two straight at the hands of West Virginia 31-24 on Sept. 13 in overtime and Louisville 34-27 on Saturday.
Boston College won its season opener over Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and has since lost three consecutive games to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime on Sept. 6, Stanford 30-20 on Sept. 13, and Cal 28-24 on Saturday.
The Eagles will also be attempting to win their first game on the road in over a year. The last road game Boston College won was last year's season opener on Sept. 2, 2024 against then-No. 10 Florida State 28-13. Currently, it has lost six straight road games.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Football at Pitt:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Pitt Panthers
When: Saturday, Oct. 4 at noon ET
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Penn.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Pitt: The Panthers lost to the Louisville Cardinals 34-27 on Saturday at home.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their third straight loss of the season to the Cal Golden Bears 28-24 on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was on Nov. 30, 2024. Boston College defeated Pitt 34-23 at Alumni Stadium for the regular season finale.
Full Week 6 TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Oct. 2
9 p.m. | Sam Houston at New Mexico State | CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 3
7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Delaware | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Charlotte at South Florida | ESPN2
10 p.m. | New Mexico at San Jose State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | West Virginia at No. 23 BYU | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Colorado State at San Diego State | CBSSN
Saturday, Oct. 4
12 p.m. | Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia | ABC
12 p.m. |No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 22 Illinois at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Boston College at Pitt | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Clemson at North Carolina | ESPN
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Baylor | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Air Force at Navy | CBS/Paramount+
12 p.m. | Army at UAB | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Ohio at Ball State | CBSSN
1 p.m. | Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | The CW Network
1 p.m. | UTSA at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Campbell at NC State | ESPN+/ACC Extra
2 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Arizona | TNT/truTV/HBO Max
2:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at UMass | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 7 Penn State at UCLA | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 9 Texas at Florida | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | No. 16 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama
3:30 p.m. | Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Washington at Maryland | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 24 Virginia at Louisville | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at SMU
3:30 p.m. | Florida International at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | James Madison at Georgia State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Central Michigan at Akron | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Buffalo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Michigan State at Nebraska | FS1
4 p.m. | Texas State at Arkansas State | ESPNU
6 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion | ESPN+
7 p.m. | No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston | ESPN
7 p.m. | UNLV at Wyoming | CBSSN
7 p.m. | South Alabama at Troy | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Rice | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | No. 3 Miami (Fla.) at No. 18 Florida State | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at TCU | FOX
7:30 p.m. | Kansas at UCF | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Tulsa at Memphis | ESPNU
10:30 p.m. | Duke at Cal | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Nevada at Fresno State | CBSSN