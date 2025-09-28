BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Football at Pitt; Full Week 6 TV Schedule

The Eagles hit the road to take on the Panthers this weekend.

Kim Rankin

Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston College Eagles (1-3, 0-2 ACC) football team is looking for its second win of the year as it travels to Pittsburgh, Penn., to take on the Pitt Panthers (2-2, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. 

Both teams are looking to break their losing streaks. 

After winning its first two games of the year to Duquesne 61-9 on Aug. 30 and Central Michigan 45-17 on Sept. 6, Pitt has lost two straight at the hands of West Virginia 31-24 on Sept. 13 in overtime and Louisville 34-27 on Saturday. 

Boston College won its season opener over Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and has since lost three consecutive games to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime on Sept. 6, Stanford 30-20 on Sept. 13, and Cal 28-24 on Saturday. 

The Eagles will also be attempting to win their first game on the road in over a year. The last road game Boston College won was last year's season opener on Sept. 2, 2024 against then-No. 10 Florida State 28-13. Currently, it has lost six straight road games.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Football at Pitt: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Pitt Panthers

When: Saturday, Oct. 4 at noon ET

Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Penn. 

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Last Outing, Pitt: The Panthers lost to the Louisville Cardinals 34-27 on Saturday at home. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their third straight loss of the season to the Cal Golden Bears 28-24 on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. 

Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two teams was on Nov. 30, 2024. Boston College defeated Pitt 34-23 at Alumni Stadium for the regular season finale.

Full Week 6 TV Schedule

(All times ET)

Thursday, Oct. 2

9 p.m. | Sam Houston at New Mexico State | CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 3

7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Delaware | CBSSN
7 p.m. | Charlotte at South Florida | ESPN2
10 p.m. | New Mexico at San Jose State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | West Virginia at No. 23 BYU | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Colorado State at San Diego State | CBSSN

Saturday, Oct. 4

12 p.m. | Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia | ABC
12 p.m. |No. 14 Iowa State at Cincinnati | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Wisconsin at No. 20 Michigan | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 22 Illinois at Purdue | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Boston College at Pitt | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Clemson at North Carolina | ESPN
12 p.m. | Kansas State at Baylor | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Air Force at Navy | CBS/Paramount+
12 p.m. | Army at UAB | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Ohio at Ball State | CBSSN
1 p.m. | Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | The CW Network
1 p.m. | UTSA at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Campbell at NC State | ESPN+/ACC Extra
2 p.m. | Oklahoma State at Arizona | TNT/truTV/HBO Max
2:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at UMass | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 7 Penn State at UCLA | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 9 Texas at Florida | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | No. 16  Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama 
3:30 p.m. | Boise State at No. 21 Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Washington at Maryland | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | UL Monroe at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Appalachian State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 24 Virginia at Louisville | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Syracuse at SMU
3:30 p.m. | Florida International at UConn | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | James Madison at Georgia State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Central Michigan at Akron | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Buffalo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Kent State at No. 5 Oklahoma | SEC Network
4 p.m. | Michigan State at Nebraska | FS1
4 p.m. | Texas State at Arkansas State | ESPNU
6 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion | ESPN+
7 p.m. | No. 11 Texas Tech at Houston | ESPN
7 p.m. | UNLV at Wyoming | CBSSN
7 p.m. | South Alabama at Troy | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at Rice | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Minnesota at No. 1 Ohio State | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | No. 3 Miami (Fla.) at No. 18 Florida State | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M | SEC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at TCU | FOX
7:30 p.m. | Kansas at UCF | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Tulsa at Memphis | ESPNU
10:30 p.m. | Duke at Cal | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Nevada at Fresno State | CBSSN

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football