How to Watch: Boston College Football at Stanford; Full Week 3 TV Schedule
The Boston College Eagles (1-1) football team is looking to bounce back as it travels to Stanford, Calif., to take on the Stanford Cardinal (0-2) on Saturday night.
This weekend, the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to the Michigan State Spartans 42-40 in double overtime.
On the other hand, the Cardinal is looking for its first win of the season. So far in its 2025 campaign, Stanford has lost to Hawaii 23-20 and BYU 27-3, both road games.
The contest will mark Stanford’s home opener and will be the second of a two-game road trip for Boston College.
This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams. Each program has won two games apiece in the all-time series and have not met since 2002.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Football at Stanford:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Stanford Cardinal
When: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Stanford: The Cardinal suffered a loss to the BYU Cougars 27-3 on Saturday night on the road.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to the Michigan State Spartans 42-40 in double overtime on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 7, 2002. Boston College defeated Stanford 34-27 in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Full Week 3 TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Sept. 11
7:30 p.m. | NC State at Wake Forest | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 12
6:30 p.m. | Indiana State at Indiana | Big Ten Network
7 p.m. | Colgate at Syracuse | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at Houston | ESPN
9 p.m. | Kansas State at Arizona | FOX
10 p.m. | New Mexico at UCLA | Big Ten Network
Saturday, Sept. 13
12 p.m. | Oregon at Northwestern | FOX
12 p.m. | Clemson at Georgia Tech
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Michigan | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Oklahoma at Temple | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Wisconsin at Alabama
12 p.m. | Lehigh at Duquesne | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Houston Christian at Nebraska | FS1
12 p.m. | Towson at Maryland | Peacock
12 p.m. | William & Mary at Virginia | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Samford at Baylor | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Memphis at Troy | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Buffalo at Kent State | CBSSN
12:45 p.m. | South Alabama at Auburn | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Davidson at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Lafayette at Georgetown | ESPN+
2 p.m. | New Hampshire at Ball State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Northern Colorado at South Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Rhode Island at Holy Cross | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Elon at Western Carolina | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Delaware | ESPN+
3 p.m. | North Dakota at Montana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | San Diego at Montana State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Illinois State at Eastern Illinois | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Bowie State at Delaware State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Villanova at Penn State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Georgia at Tennessee | ABC
3:30 p.m. | SMU at Missouri State | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Texas Tech | FOX
3:30 p.m. | USC at Purdue | CBS/Paramount+
3:30 p.m. | Norfolk State at Rutgers | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Youngstown State at Michigan State | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Washington State at North Texas | ESPNU
3:30 p.m. | Pitt at West Virginia | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Richmond at North Carolina | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Northwestern State at Cincinnati | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UIW at UTSA | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Morgan State at Toledo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at North Dakota State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | VMI at Bucknell | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Iowa State at Arkansas State | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Louisiana at Missouri | ESPN+/SECN+
4 p.m. | Utah Tech at Idaho | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Lindenwood at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | UTEP at Texas | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | South Florida at Miami (Fla.) | The CW Network
4:30 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Liberty at Bowling Green | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Nevada | Mountain West Network
5 p.m. | Eastern Washington at UNI | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Alcorn State at Mississippi State | ESPN+/SECN+
6 p.m. | FAU at FIU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Merrimack at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Eastern Kentucky at Marshall | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Monmouth at Charlotte | ESPN+
6 p.m. | East Tennessee State at West Georgia | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Fayetteville State at North Carolina Central | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Stetson at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Wofford at Mercer | ESPN+
6 p.m. | West Liberty at Robert Morris | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Ohio at Ohio State | Peacock
7 p.m. | Western Michigan at Illinois | FS1
7 p.m. | Old Dominion at Virginia Tech | ACC Network
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Murray State at Georgia State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Appalachian State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Rice | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Weber State at McNeese | ESPN+
7 p.m. | The Citadel at Gardner-Webb | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Southern Illinois at UT Martin | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Valparaiso at Western Illinois | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Morehead State at Austin Peay | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Northeastern State at North Alabama | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Mississippi Valley State at SE Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Drake at South Dakota State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Erskine at Presbyterian | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Florida at LSU | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Kentucky | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | UMass at Iowa | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | East Carolina at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Utah at Wyoming | CBSSN
8 p.m. | Duke at Tulane | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Abilene Christian at TCU | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Navy at Tulsa | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Western Oregon at Cal Poly | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Sul Ross State at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Langston at UT Rio Grande Valley | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Akron at UAB | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Southern Utah | ESPN+
9:45 p.m. | Air Force at Utah State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | Texas State at Arizona State | TNT/truTV/HBO Max
10:30 p.m. | Minnesota at Cal | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Boston College at Stanford | ACC Network
11:59 p.m. | Portland State at Hawai'i | Spectrum Sports
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Arkansas at Ole Miss
Southern at Fresno State