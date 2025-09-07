BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Football at Stanford; Full Week 3 TV Schedule

The Eagles open ACC play in a late night matchup with the Cardinal on Saturday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Athletics
In this story:

The Boston College Eagles (1-1) football team is looking to bounce back as it travels to Stanford, Calif., to take on the Stanford Cardinal (0-2) on Saturday night. 

This weekend, the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to the Michigan State Spartans 42-40 in double overtime. 

On the other hand, the Cardinal is looking for its first win of the season. So far in its 2025 campaign, Stanford has lost to Hawaii 23-20 and BYU 27-3, both road games. 

The contest will mark Stanford’s home opener and will be the second of a two-game road trip for Boston College. 

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams. Each program has won two games apiece in the all-time series and have not met since 2002. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Football at Stanford: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Stanford Cardinal 

When: Saturday, Sept. 13 at 10:30 p.m. ET 

Where: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, Calif. 

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Last Outing, Stanford: The Cardinal suffered a loss to the BYU Cougars 27-3 on Saturday night on the road. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their first loss of the season to the Michigan State Spartans 42-40 in double overtime on Saturday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 7, 2002. Boston College defeated Stanford 34-27 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

Full Week 3 TV Schedule

(All times ET)

Thursday, Sept. 11

7:30 p.m. | NC State at Wake Forest |  ESPN

Friday, Sept. 12

6:30 p.m. | Indiana State at Indiana | Big Ten Network
7 p.m. | Colgate at Syracuse | ACC Network
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at Houston | ESPN
9 p.m. | Kansas State at Arizona | FOX
10 p.m. | New Mexico at UCLA | Big Ten Network

Saturday, Sept. 13

12 p.m. | Oregon at Northwestern | FOX
12 p.m. | Clemson at Georgia Tech
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Michigan | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Oklahoma at Temple | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Wisconsin at Alabama
12 p.m. | Lehigh at Duquesne | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Houston Christian at Nebraska | FS1
12 p.m. | Towson at Maryland | Peacock
12 p.m. | William & Mary at Virginia | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Samford at Baylor | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Memphis at Troy | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Buffalo at Kent State | CBSSN
12:45 p.m. | South Alabama at Auburn | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Davidson at Tennessee Tech | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Lafayette at Georgetown | ESPN+
2 p.m. | New Hampshire at Ball State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Northern Colorado at South Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Rhode Island at Holy Cross | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | Elon at Western Carolina | ESPN+
3 p.m. | UConn at Delaware | ESPN+
3 p.m. | North Dakota at Montana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | San Diego at Montana State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Illinois State at Eastern Illinois | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Bowie State at Delaware State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Villanova at Penn State | FS1
3:30 p.m. | Georgia at Tennessee | ABC
3:30 p.m. | SMU at Missouri State | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Oregon State at Texas Tech | FOX
3:30 p.m. | USC at Purdue | CBS/Paramount+
3:30 p.m. | Norfolk State at Rutgers | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Youngstown State at Michigan State | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Washington State at North Texas | ESPNU
3:30 p.m. | Pitt at West Virginia | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Richmond at North Carolina | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Northwestern State at Cincinnati | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | UIW at UTSA | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Morgan State at Toledo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at North Dakota State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | VMI at Bucknell | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Iowa State at Arkansas State | ESPN2
4 p.m. | Louisiana at Missouri | ESPN+/SECN+
4 p.m. | Utah Tech at Idaho | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Lindenwood at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | UTEP at Texas | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | South Florida at Miami (Fla.) | The CW Network
4:30 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Liberty at Bowling Green | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Nevada | Mountain West Network
5 p.m. | Eastern Washington at UNI | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Alcorn State at Mississippi State | ESPN+/SECN+
6 p.m. | FAU at FIU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Merrimack at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Eastern Kentucky at Marshall | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Monmouth at Charlotte | ESPN+
6 p.m. | East Tennessee State at West Georgia | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at South Carolina State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Fayetteville State at North Carolina Central | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Stetson at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Wofford at Mercer | ESPN+
6 p.m. | West Liberty at Robert Morris | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Ohio at Ohio State | Peacock
7 p.m. | Western Michigan at Illinois | FS1
7 p.m. | Old Dominion at Virginia Tech | ACC Network
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Murray State at Georgia State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Appalachian State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Rice | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Weber State at McNeese | ESPN+
7 p.m. | The Citadel at Gardner-Webb | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Southern Illinois at UT Martin | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Valparaiso at Western Illinois | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Morehead State at Austin Peay | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Northeastern State at North Alabama | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Mississippi Valley State at SE Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Drake at South Dakota State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Erskine at Presbyterian | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Florida at LSU | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Notre Dame | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Kentucky | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | UMass at Iowa | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | East Carolina at Coastal Carolina | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Utah at Wyoming | CBSSN
8 p.m. | Duke at Tulane | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Abilene Christian at TCU | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Navy at Tulsa | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Western Oregon at Cal Poly | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Sul Ross State at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Langston at UT Rio Grande Valley | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Akron at UAB | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Southern Utah | ESPN+
9:45 p.m. | Air Force at Utah State | FS1
10:30 p.m. | Texas State at Arizona State | TNT/truTV/HBO Max
10:30 p.m. | Minnesota at Cal | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | Boston College at Stanford | ACC Network
11:59 p.m. | Portland State at Hawai'i | Spectrum Sports
Vanderbilt at South Carolina
Arkansas at Ole Miss
Southern at Fresno State

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Home/Football