Pitt vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds for ACC Tournament 1st Round
In this story:
The Pitt Panthers and Stanford Cardinal face off in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.
Stanford finished the season at 20-11 overall and 9-9 in the ACC, while Pitt went just 12-19 and 5-13 in conference.
The Cardinal beat Pitt by 8 as -7.5 favorites a few weeks ago, and Stanford is once again favored in this one.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.
Pitt vs. Stanford Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pitt +4.5 (-110)
- Stanford -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pitt +150
- Stanford -182
Total
- 140.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pitt vs. Stanford How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 10
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Pitt record: 12-19
- Stanford record: 20-11
Pitt vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Pitt is 17-14 ATS this season
- Stanford is 14-17 ATS this season
- The OVER is 17-14 in Pitt games this season
- The UNDER is 17-14 in Stanford games this season
Pitt vs. Stanford Key Players to Watch
Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford Cardinal
Ebuka Okorie is one of the most impressive freshmen in the country this season. The Cardinal guard ranks fifth in the nation with 23.1 points per game, and he dropped 34 in the first meeting against Pitt.
In fact, that game started a final four stretch of 34, 22, 24, and 33 points to end the regular season for Okorie. Keep an eye on the potential first-round pick in this one.
Pitt vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick
The Pitt Panthers finished the year strong, at least for them, going 3-2 in their last five games after a five-game skid. However, the Cardinal were even better.
Stanford ended the regular season with four straight wins, including an upset victory at North Carolina State. In fact, it won six of its final eight games, only losing as underdogs at Wake Forest and at Cal.
Pitt has been able to keep games close recently, but I could see Stanford pulling away late. I’m not going to risk the -4.5 but rather pay the juice on the Cardinal on the moneyline to win and advance.
Pick: Stanford moneyline (-182)
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to get up to $3,000 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, make a deposit and you will receive up to $300 in bonus bets for losing bets for 10 consecutive days.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop