Pitt vs. Stanford Prediction, Odds for ACC Tournament 1st Round

The Pitt Panthers and Stanford Cardinal face off in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon.

Stanford finished the season at 20-11 overall and 9-9 in the ACC, while Pitt went just 12-19 and 5-13 in conference.

The Cardinal beat Pitt by 8 as -7.5 favorites a few weeks ago, and Stanford is once again favored in this one.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this ACC matchup.

Pitt vs. Stanford Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Pitt +4.5 (-110)

Stanford -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Pitt +150

Stanford -182

Total

140.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Pitt vs. Stanford How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Pitt record: 12-19

Stanford record: 20-11

Pitt vs. Stanford Betting Trends

Pitt is 17-14 ATS this season

Stanford is 14-17 ATS this season

The OVER is 17-14 in Pitt games this season

The UNDER is 17-14 in Stanford games this season

Pitt vs. Stanford Key Players to Watch

Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford Cardinal

Ebuka Okorie is one of the most impressive freshmen in the country this season. The Cardinal guard ranks fifth in the nation with 23.1 points per game, and he dropped 34 in the first meeting against Pitt.

In fact, that game started a final four stretch of 34, 22, 24, and 33 points to end the regular season for Okorie. Keep an eye on the potential first-round pick in this one.

Pitt vs. Stanford Prediction and Pick

The Pitt Panthers finished the year strong, at least for them, going 3-2 in their last five games after a five-game skid. However, the Cardinal were even better.

Stanford ended the regular season with four straight wins, including an upset victory at North Carolina State. In fact, it won six of its final eight games, only losing as underdogs at Wake Forest and at Cal.

Pitt has been able to keep games close recently, but I could see Stanford pulling away late. I’m not going to risk the -4.5 but rather pay the juice on the Cardinal on the moneyline to win and advance.

Pick: Stanford moneyline (-182)

