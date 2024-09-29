How to Watch: Boston College Football at Virginia; Full Week 6 TV Schedule
The Boston College Eagles football team is preparing for its ACC slate which kicks off on Saturday with a road game against the Virginia Cavaliers.
Currently, both programs are in similar situations, sitting with one-loss on the season and undefeated in ACC play. Virginia opened its season with two wins over Richmond 34-13 and conference opponent Wake Forest 31-30, but suffered its sole loss of the season thus far in Week 3 against Maryland 27-13. Virginia got back in the win column in Week 4 with a 43-24 victory over Coastal Carolina and had a BYE week this past weekend.
Similar to the Cavaliers, Boston College got off to an impressive start to the season with wins over the then-No. 10 ranked Florida State Seminoles, who is a conference opponent, 28-13 and Duquesne 56-0, however suffered its first loss of the season in Week 3 to the No. 9 Missouri Tigers 27-21. The Eagles bounced back and recorded a 23-19 win over the Michigan State Spartans in the team’s 11th annual Red Bandanna Game in Week 4 and erased a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat Western Kentucky 21-20 over the weekend.
The teams have met eight times in their histories, the first matchup in 1963 and the latest in 2023, both regular-season games. Boston College leads the series 7-1. Virginia’s only win came in 2020 with a 43-23 win in Charlottesville, Va.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch Boston College at Virginia:
Who: Boston College Eagles (4-1, 1-0 ACC) and Virginia Cavaliers (3-1, 1-0 ACC)
When: Saturday, Oct. 5, noon ET
Where: Scott Stadium, Charlottesville, Va.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 97.3 FM
Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 43-24 on Sept. 21.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles battled back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 21-20 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs came in a regular-season matchup on Sept. 30, 2023. The Eagles beat the Cavaliers 27-24.
