Boston College Football Suffers Loss to Stanford in ACC Opener
The Boston College Eagles (1-2, 0-1 ACC) football team suffered its second straight loss of the season with a 30-20 defeat to the Stanford Cardinal (1-2, 1-0 ACC) late Saturday night.
After two explosive drives, Stanford jumped out to an early 6-0 lead in the quarter. The Cardinal received the ball to start the contest and marched down the field on a 13-play, 70-yard drive which was capped off by a 23-yard field goal by Emmet Kenney.
The Cardinal forced an Eagles punt on the following drive after it allowed just 18 yards on six plays and drove back down the field and scored on a 35-yard field goal.
Boston College battled back and scored 17 unanswered points to gain its first lead of the night. Kicker Luca Lombardo put the Eagles on the board in the second with a 51-yard field goal, a career-best.
The Eagles’ defense forced two consecutive three-and-outs and the offense scored two touchdowns, the first on a 49-yard pass from quarterback Dylan Lonergan to running back Turbo Richard and the second on a two-yard run by running back Jordan McDonald to give Boston College the 17-6 advantage.
Boston College’s lead was short-lived, however, as Lonergan turned the ball over on the Eagles’ next two possessions which resulted in a pair of touchdowns for Stanford.
The first turnover was a fumble that the Cardinal capitalized off of and scored on a 69-yard touchdown pass by quarterback Ben Gulbranson to tight end Sam Roush and the second was a 19-yard pick-six by cornerback Collin Wright. The two quick scores gave Stanford the lead back 20-17 late in the first half.
After losing its lead, Boston College drove down the field in the final 1:29 of the second and knotted up the game at 20 with a 31-yard field goal by Lombardo as time expired.
The Eagles’ turnover woes continued in the second half and resulted in the only score of the third quarter. Richard fumbled the ball just shy of the goal line late in the quarter on a run and Stanford recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
The Cardinal regained the lead 27-20 on the drive on two-plays and 80 yards, both by running back Micah Ford, a 75-yard run and a five-yard touchdown run.
Stanford extended its lead early in the fourth 30-20 on a 26-yard field goal.
In the final 7:36 of the contest, the Cardinal ran out the clock with five first downs, one that came off an offsides penalty by Boston College defensive lineman Quintayvious Hutchins.
Boston College’s offense could not execute anything in the second half. In total, the team notched just 68 offensive yards, five first downs, went 2-of-7 on third-down conversions, and went scoreless in the entire half.
Next week, Boston College has a bye week. The Eagles return to the field on Saturday, Sept. 27 to take on the Cal Golden Bears at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff time and network is TBD.