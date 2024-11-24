How to Watch: Boston College Football vs Pitt
The Boston College Eagles (6-5, 3-4 ACC) football team wraps up the regular season with a home contest against the Pittsburgh Panthers (6-4, 3-4 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Pitt has had a very improved year compared to its 2023 campaign where it went 3-9. The Panthers won their first seven games of the season and spent five weeks in the AP Top 25 Poll as well as made an appearance in the College Football Playoff debut rankings.
Currently, Pitt is riding a four-game losing streak at the hands of No. 13 SMU, Virginia, No. 17 Clemson, and Louisville.
The Panthers will more than likely be without their starting quarterback Eli Holstein on Saturday as he was carted off the field in the first quarter of their game against the Cardinals on Saturday after being sacked. He was spotted with an air cast on his ankle.
As for Boston College, it had high hopes coming into the 2024 season and was on pace to have an improved season, however had a three-game skid after starting the year 4–1. Since the skid, the Eagles have gone 2-1 in their last three games, an impressive 37-31 win over Syracuse, a close 38-28 loss to SMU, and a dominant 41-21 win over UNC which made them bowl eligible.
Both teams will be looking to end the regular season on a high note.
This will be the 34th meeting between the two programs. Pitt holds the narrow advantage in the all-time series 18–15 which includes the most recent matchup in 2023 where the Panthers won 24-16.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Pitt:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Pitt Panthers
When: Saturday, Nov. 30 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Pitt: The Panthers lost to the Louisville Cardinals 37-9 on Saturday evening.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles dominated the UNC Tar Heels 41-21 on Saturday afternoon to earn bowl eligibility.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these two programs was in the 2023 regular season on Nov. 16. Pitt defeated Boston College 24-16.