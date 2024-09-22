How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Western Kentucky; Full Week 5 TV Schedule
The Boston College Eagles football team is looking to end its non-conference slate on a positive note as it hosts the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday afternoon.
The two programs will meet for the first time in their histories. Both teams are sitting at 3-1 on the season, but got to that point in different ways.
Boston College has had success in the early part of the season. The Eagles defeated the then-No. 10 Florida State Seminoles 28-13 on Labor Day Night on the road to open their season and followed that win with a 56-0 rout of Duquesne in their home opener on Sept. 7. The team suffered its first loss of the season on Sept. 14 to the No. 11 Missouri Tigers 27-21 in Columbia, Mo., however bounced back over the weekend with a 23-19 victory over the Michigan State Spartans in the team’s 11th annual Red Bandanna Game.
The opposite has happened for Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers started their season on a sour note, getting shut out 63-0 by the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Aug. 31 to open their season. Since then, the team has won three games in a row, Eastern Kentucky 31-0 on Sept. 7, Middle Tennessee State 49-21 on Sept. 14, and Toledo 26-21 on Saturday.
Below is all the information on the matchup.
How to Watch Boston College vs. Western Kentucky:
Who: Boston College Eagles (3-1, 1-0 ACC) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1, 1-0 CUSA)
When: Saturday, Sept. 28 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers defeated Toledo 26-21 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated Michigan State 23-19 in their 11th annual Red Bandanna Game on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: This will be the first meeting between these two programs.
Full Week 5 TV Schedule
(All times in ET)
Thursday, Sept. 26
7:30 p.m. | Army at Temple | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 27
7:30 p.m. | Virginia Tech at No. 7 Miami | ESPN
8 p.m. | Washington at Rutgers | Fox
Saturday, Sept. 28
12 p.m. | Kentucky at No. 6 Ole Miss | ABC
12 p.m. | Minnesota at No. 12 Michigan | Fox
12 p.m. | No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State | ESPN
12 p.m. | No. 22 BYU at Baylor | FS1
12 p.m. | Maryland at Indiana | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | Nebraska at Purdue | Peacock
12 p.m. | Buffalo at UConn | CBS Sports Network
12 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Boston College | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Northern Illinois at NC State | CW Network
12 p.m. | Holy Cross at Syracuse | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Navy at UAB | ESPN2
12 p.m. | South Florida at Tulane | ESPNU
1:30 p.m. | Ball State at James Madison | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Texas State at Sam Houston | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Wisconsin at No. 13 USC | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | Arkansas at No. 24 Texas A&M | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Massachusetts at Miami (OH) | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Louisiana at Wake Forest | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | TCU at Kansas | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Colorado at UCF | Fox
3:30 p.m. | Liberty at App State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Fresno State at UNLV | FS1
3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at Central Michigan | CBS Sports Network
3:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at Georgia State | ESPNU
3:30 p.m. | Western Michigan at Marshall | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Akron at Ohio | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Kent State | ESPN+
3:40 p.m. | No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn | ABC
4 p.m. | North Carolina at Duke | ESPN2
4 p.m. | UTSA at East Carolina | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | Mississippi State at No. 1 Texas | SEC Network
5 p.m. | Old Dominion at Bowling Green | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at Florida International | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UT Martin at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Wagner at Florida Atlantic | ESPN+
7 p.m. | No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State | Peacock
7 p.m. | Stanford at No. 17 Clemson | ESPN
7 p.m. | No. 18 Iowa State at Houston | FS1
7 p.m. | UL Monroe at Troy | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Charlotte at Rice | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Tulsa at North Texas | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State | NBC
7:30 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Memphis | ESPNU
7:45 p.m. | South Alabama at No. 14 LSU | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Florida State at SMU | ACC Network
8 p.m. | Cincinnati at Texas Tech | ESPN2
8 p.m. | New Mexico at New Mexico State | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Air Force at Wyoming | CBS Sports Network
10 p.m. | Washington State at No. 25 Boise State | FS1
10:15 p.m. | Arizona at No. 10 Utah | ESPN
11:00 p.m. | No. 8 Oregon at UCLA | Fox