How to Watch: Duquesne at Boston College; Full Week 2 TV Schedule
After a Week 1 win over the Florida State Seminoles, the Boston College Eagles football team will head into its home opener on Saturday with a lot of momentum.
The Eagles are set to face a new opponent in the Duquesne Dukes, an FCS program that is looking for its first win of the season after falling to Toledo 49-10 in its season opener.
Duquesne will come into Alumni Stadium fully rested as the game will be the team's first since Aug. 29. On the other hand, Boston College will enter the contest on little rest as they played their season opener on Labor Day Night and on the road which gives the team four days to get ready.
The Dukes will be led by veteran head coach Jerry Schmitt, who has been the coach of the program since 2005. Schmitt has an overall 120-84 record with Duquesne and is a six-time NEC champion.
Below is all the information for the matchup plus the entire college football Week 2 schedule inclduing times and TV listings.
How to Watch Duquesne at Boston College:
Who: Boston College Eagles (1-0, 1-0 ACC) and Duquesne Dukes (0-1, 0-0 NEC).
When: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+ and ACCNX. Bill Spaulding and Craig Haubert will be on the call.
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Duquesne: The Dukes suffered a season opening loss to the Toledo Rockets 49-10 on Thursday, Aug. 29.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Florida State Seminoles 28-13 on Labor Day Night in Tallahassee, Fla.
Last Meeting: This is the first matchup between the two programs.
Other Notable Info: Boston College has yet to announce the status of LG Logan Taylor and DB Cameron Martinez, but both missed the Eagles Week 1 game on Monday night.
Full Week 2 Schedule:
All times are in ET
Friday, Sept. 6
Western Illinois at Indiana | 7 p.m. | Big Ten Network
BYU at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Duke at Northwestern | 9 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Sept. 7
Arkansas at Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. | ABC
Texas at Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX
Rhode Island at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Peacock
Bowling Green at Penn State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Akron at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Georgia Tech at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Pitt at Cincinnati | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Kansas State at Tulane | 12 p.m. | ESPN/ESPN2
Troy at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Army at Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
McNeese at Texas A&M | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Tennessee Tech at Georgia | 2 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Missouri State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
St. Francis (PA) at Kent State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
South Carolina at Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
Iowa State at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Michigan State at Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Eastern Michigan at Washington | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
South Dakota at Wisconsin | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
Northern Illinois at Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
UMass at Toledo | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Duquesne at Boston College | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Jacksonville State at Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Charlotte at North Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Baylor at Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
Temple at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
UTSA at Texas State | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Middle Tennessee at Ole Miss | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
Marshall at Virginia Tech | 4:30 p.m. | CW Network
Idaho at Wyoming | 4:30 p.m. | truTV
UAlbany at West Virginia | 6 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Florida A&M at Miami (Fla.) | 6 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Central Michigan at Florida International | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Gardner-Webb at James Madison | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at Old Dominion | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
South Alabama at Ohio | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Sam Houston at UCF | 6:30 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
South Florida at Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Samford at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Buffalo at Missouri | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Kansas at Illinois | 7 p.m. | FS1
William & Mary at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Chattanooga at Georgia State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Cal Poly at Stanford | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/ACCNX
Virginia at Wake Forest | 7 p.m. | ESPN2
Louisiana at Kennesaw State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
San Jose State at Air Force | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Georgia Southern at Nevada | 7 p.m. | truTV
Tulsa at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Louisiana at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas Southern at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Colorado State | 7 p.m. | Mountain West Network
Nicholls at LSU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Tennessee vs. NC State (in Charlotte, North Carolina) | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Alcorn State at Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Colorado at Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Western Michigan at Ohio State | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Stephen F. Austin at North Texas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Houston at Oklahoma | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Appalachian State at Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Long Island University at TCU | 8 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Southern Utah at UTEP | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
Boise State at Oregon | 10 p.m. | Peacock
Northern Arizona at Arizona | 10 p.m. | Big 12/ESPN+
Texas Tech at Washington State | 10 p.m. | FOX
Liberty at New Mexico State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2
Mississippi State at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Oregon State at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Utah State at USC | 11 p.m. | Big Ten Network