Boston College Men's Hockey Defenseman Inks Contract With New York Rangers

Boston College men’s hockey defenseman Drew Fortescue has signed his NHL contract with the New York Rangers.

The #NYR have signed defenseman Drew Fortescue to a three-year, entry-level contract.



Details → https://t.co/VnWP8IJqM6 pic.twitter.com/39TsKVI3HT — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 21, 2026

The move comes just one day after the Eagles’ season came to a close in the Hockey East Tournament semifinals with a 4-3 overtime loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Pearl River, N.Y., native played three seasons on the Heights. During that time frame, he appeared in 112 games and tallied eight goals and 25 assists for 33 points as well as 94 blocks.

In the Eagles’ 2025-26 campaign, Fortescue scored four goals and notched 10 assists for 14 points in 36 games. He also had 34 blocks which ranked second among the team.

Fortescue originally committed to Boston College on Aug. 2, 2021, via an Instagram post.

“I am proud to announce that I will be continuing my hockey and academic career at Boston College,” said Fortescue in his announcement post. “Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, teachers, friends, and especially my family who have supported me along the way. Excited for what the future holds! More hard work to come.”

Fortescue was selected as the No. 90 overall pick (third round) of the 2024 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers.

During Rangers development camp last summer, Fortescue mentioned that his plan was to spend one more season with the Eagles.

“As of now, my plan is to go back for my junior year,” said Fortescue on July, 1, 2025. “Kind of talked to the front office a little bit, and I kind of just think that it's best for my development going forward.”

He continued and shared that his goal was to make the jump after the 2025-26 season.

“I think just right now, I'm just focused on getting bigger and stronger, and I think for myself kind of to make that next jump, I think my plan is to continue to work on that and be ready for the following year when hopefully I make the jump,” said Fortescue.

He joins former Boston College forward Gabe Perreault in the Rangers organization. Perreault played two seasons at Boston College and signed his professional contract at the end of the team’s 2024-25 season.

This season, Boston College went 20-15-1 overall, 13-11-0 in Hockey East play, finished fourth in the conference, and currently ranks at No. 17 in the nation. The Eagles missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023.