How to Watch: Maine at Boston College Football
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After a thrilling 28-21 win over Rutgers on Friday night, the Boston College Eagles (1-1) football team will be looking to build on its momentum as it hosts the Maine Black Bears (1-2, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles’ victory marked their first win of the 2026 campaign after suffering a 34-15 road loss to Cincinnati on Sept. 5 to open the season.
As for the FCS-level Black Bears, the team will attempt to get back to .500 on the year. Maine picked up a 21-18 conference win against Towson on Aug. 27 to open the season, but are currently riding a two-game losing streak.
The skid includes losses to App State 55-3 on Sept. 5 and Merrimack 23-14 on Saturday night.
This will be the 11th meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 7-3 and is on a seven-game win streak, which includes a 38-17 triumph in Chestnut Hill on Sept. 17, 2022 — the last matchup between the two teams.
Below is all the information for the upcoming game.
How to Watch: Maine at Boston College:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears
When: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX- Cooper Boardman and Craig Haubert will be on the call.
Radio: WEEI 850 AM- Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, and Scott Mutryn will be the crew.
Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears suffered a 23-14 home loss to the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 28-21 on Friday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 17, 2022. Boston College beat Maine 38-17 in Chestnut Hill.
Full Week 3 College Football TV Schedule:
(All times ET)
Thursday, Sept. 17
Syracuse at Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 18
No. 5 Miami (Fla.) at Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 22 Houston at No. 13 Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | FOX
Portland State at No. 21 Oregon | 10:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Saturday, Sept. 19
Coastal Carolina at Delaware | 11:30 a.m. | CBSSN
No. 2 Georgia at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ABC
Kent State at No. 6 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
Buffalo at No. 14 Penn State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Tulane at Kansas State | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Bowling Green at Iowa State | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Arizona State at Kansas | 12 p.m. | FS1
Mercer at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
North Carolina at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ESPN/Disney+
Akron at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
North Texas at Texas State | 12 p.m. | USA Network
Lafayette at Columbia | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Dartmouth at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
West Georgia at East Tennessee State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin | 12:30 p.m. | Peacock
NC State at Vanderbilt | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network
Wyoming at Central Michigan | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Chicago State at Butler | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Cornell at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Valparaiso at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
VMI at Davidson | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Benedict College at Fort Valley State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Adrian at Mount St. Joseph | 1 p.m. | YouTube
Maine at Boston College | 2 p.m. | ACCNX
Southern Illinois at Illinois | 2 p.m. | Peacock
Yale at Holy Cross | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Rockford at Concordia Chicago | 2 p.m. | YouTube
Lakeland at Wisconsin Lutheran | 2 p.m. | YouTube
Presbyterian at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Temple at Toledo | 3 p.m. | CBSSN
Eastern Illinois at Illinois State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Connecticut at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Penn at Bucknell | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Kentucky at No. 9 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Florida State at No. 10 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 12 USC at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 16 SMU at No. 23 Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2
Utah State at No. 17 Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
UTEP at No. 19 Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Wagner at Cal | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Duquesne at Washington State | 3:30 p.m. | USA Network
Stonehill at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgetown at Richmond | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Kentucky at No. 4 Indiana | 4 p.m. | Peacock
UNI at No. 18 Iowa | 4 p.m. | FS1
Stanford at Duke | 4 p.m. | CW
Ball State at Liberty | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at Baylor | 4 p.m. | ESPNU
Abilene Christian at Idaho | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Mississippi State at South Carolina | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network
SE Louisiana at UL Monroe | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+
East Carolina at Old Dominion | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Florida International at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Charlotte at Appalachian State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
North Carolina Central at Gardner-Webb | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Fordham at William & Mary | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Dayton at Eastern Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Point University at Charleston Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Wofford at Chattanooga | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Marshall at Missouri State | 6:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Troy at No. 20 Missouri | 7 p.m. | SECN+
Florida at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Georgia State at UCF | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Murray State at Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UConn at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UT Martin at Memphis | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Michigan at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Delaware State at South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Nevada at Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Ohio at South Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Jacksonville State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Nicholls at Sam Houston | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Youngstown State at South Dakota State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
South Carolina State at Furman | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Austin Peay at West Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Arkansas at SE Missouri State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Alcorn State at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Morehead State at Western Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Merrimack at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Houston Christian at UIW | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota at Nebraska | 7:15 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Eastern Washington at Washington | 7:15 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Michigan State at No. 3 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 11 BYU at Colorado State | 7:30 p.m. | CBS
New Mexico at No. 24 Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
West Virginia vs. No. 25 Virginia (in Charlotte, N.C.) | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Colorado at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | FOX
Virginia Tech at Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | FS1
Kennesaw State at No. 15 Tennessee | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network
UTSA at No. 1 Texas | 8 p.m. | SECN+
Arkansas State at TCU | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
East Texas A&M at Tulsa | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
UAB at Louisiana | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
San Diego at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Arizona at Utah Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Northeastern State at Northern Colorado | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Northwestern State at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
McNeese at UT Rio Grande Valley | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Pacific Lutheran at Trinity (TX) | 8 p.m. | YouTube
South Dakota at Boise State | 10 p.m. | CBSSN
James Madison at San Diego State | 10 p.m. | CW
Stetson at UC Davis | 10 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Illinois at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | TNT
North Dakota State at Sacramento State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Purdue at UCLA | 11 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Montana at Oregon State | 11 p.m. | USA Network
Fresno State at San Jose State | 11 p.m. | FS1
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1