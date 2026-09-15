How to Watch: Maine at Boston College Football

After a thrilling 28-21 win over Rutgers on Friday night, the Boston College Eagles (1-1) football team will be looking to build on its momentum as it hosts the Maine Black Bears (1-2, 1-0 CAA) on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles’ victory marked their first win of the 2026 campaign after suffering a 34-15 road loss to Cincinnati on Sept. 5 to open the season.

As for the FCS-level Black Bears, the team will attempt to get back to .500 on the year. Maine picked up a 21-18 conference win against Towson on Aug. 27 to open the season, but are currently riding a two-game losing streak.

The skid includes losses to App State 55-3 on Sept. 5 and Merrimack 23-14 on Saturday night.

This will be the 11th meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 7-3 and is on a seven-game win streak, which includes a 38-17 triumph in Chestnut Hill on Sept. 17, 2022 — the last matchup between the two teams.

Below is all the information for the upcoming game.

How to Watch: Maine at Boston College:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears

When: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACCNX- Cooper Boardman and Craig Haubert will be on the call.

Radio: WEEI 850 AM- Jon Meterparel, Pete Cronan, and Scott Mutryn will be the crew.

Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears suffered a 23-14 home loss to the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 28-21 on Friday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Sept. 17, 2022. Boston College beat Maine 38-17 in Chestnut Hill.

Full Week 3 College Football TV Schedule:

(All times ET)

Thursday, Sept. 17

Syracuse at Pitt | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Sept. 18

No. 5 Miami (Fla.) at Wake Forest | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

No. 22 Houston at No. 13 Texas Tech | 8 p.m. | FOX

Portland State at No. 21 Oregon | 10:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Saturday, Sept. 19

Coastal Carolina at Delaware | 11:30 a.m. | CBSSN

No. 2 Georgia at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | ABC

Kent State at No. 6 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

Buffalo at No. 14 Penn State | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Tulane at Kansas State | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Bowling Green at Iowa State | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Arizona State at Kansas | 12 p.m. | FS1

Mercer at Georgia Tech | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

North Carolina at Clemson | 12 p.m. | ESPN/Disney+

Akron at Minnesota | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

North Texas at Texas State | 12 p.m. | USA Network

Lafayette at Columbia | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Dartmouth at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

West Georgia at East Tennessee State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin | 12:30 p.m. | Peacock

NC State at Vanderbilt | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network

Wyoming at Central Michigan | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Chicago State at Butler | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Cornell at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Valparaiso at Indiana State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at Davidson | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Benedict College at Fort Valley State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Adrian at Mount St. Joseph | 1 p.m. | YouTube

Maine at Boston College | 2 p.m. | ACCNX

Southern Illinois at Illinois | 2 p.m. | Peacock

Yale at Holy Cross | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Rockford at Concordia Chicago | 2 p.m. | YouTube

Lakeland at Wisconsin Lutheran | 2 p.m. | YouTube

Presbyterian at Western Carolina | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Temple at Toledo | 3 p.m. | CBSSN

Eastern Illinois at Illinois State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Connecticut at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Penn at Bucknell | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Kentucky at No. 9 Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Florida State at No. 10 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 12 USC at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 16 SMU at No. 23 Louisville | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Utah State at No. 17 Utah | 3:30 p.m. | FOX

UTEP at No. 19 Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Wagner at Cal | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Duquesne at Washington State | 3:30 p.m. | USA Network

Stonehill at UMass | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgetown at Richmond | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Kentucky at No. 4 Indiana | 4 p.m. | Peacock

UNI at No. 18 Iowa | 4 p.m. | FS1

Stanford at Duke | 4 p.m. | CW

Ball State at Liberty | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at Baylor | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Abilene Christian at Idaho | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Mississippi State at South Carolina | 4:15 p.m. | SEC Network

SE Louisiana at UL Monroe | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

East Carolina at Old Dominion | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Florida International at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Charlotte at Appalachian State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

North Carolina Central at Gardner-Webb | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Fordham at William & Mary | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Dayton at Eastern Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Point University at Charleston Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Wofford at Chattanooga | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Marshall at Missouri State | 6:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Troy at No. 20 Missouri | 7 p.m. | SECN+

Florida at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Georgia State at UCF | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UConn at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Martin at Memphis | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Michigan at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Delaware State at South Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nevada at Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Ohio at South Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Jacksonville State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Nicholls at Sam Houston | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at South Dakota State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina State at Furman | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Austin Peay at West Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Arkansas at SE Missouri State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Alcorn State at North Alabama | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Morehead State at Western Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Merrimack at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Houston Christian at UIW | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota at Nebraska | 7:15 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Eastern Washington at Washington | 7:15 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Michigan State at No. 3 Notre Dame | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 11 BYU at Colorado State | 7:30 p.m. | CBS

New Mexico at No. 24 Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

West Virginia vs. No. 25 Virginia (in Charlotte, N.C.) | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Colorado at Northwestern | 7:30 p.m. | FOX

Virginia Tech at Maryland | 7:30 p.m. | FS1

Kennesaw State at No. 15 Tennessee | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network

UTSA at No. 1 Texas | 8 p.m. | SECN+

Arkansas State at TCU | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

East Texas A&M at Tulsa | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UAB at Louisiana | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Arizona at Utah Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Northeastern State at Northern Colorado | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Northwestern State at Weber State | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

McNeese at UT Rio Grande Valley | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Pacific Lutheran at Trinity (TX) | 8 p.m. | YouTube

South Dakota at Boise State | 10 p.m. | CBSSN

James Madison at San Diego State | 10 p.m. | CW

Stetson at UC Davis | 10 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. | TNT

North Dakota State at Sacramento State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Purdue at UCLA | 11 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Montana at Oregon State | 11 p.m. | USA Network

Fresno State at San Jose State | 11 p.m. | FS1

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