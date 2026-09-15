Bill O'Brien Provides Injury Update on Boston College LB Bodie Kahoun, RB Bo MacCormack

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football head coach Bill O’Brien gave an update on linebacker Bodie Kahoun on Tuesday morning ahead of the team’s Week 3 game vs. Maine.

“Bodie’s doing well,” said O’Brien. “He’s progressing in the right direction. I’ll probably have more information on that as we move forward, but he’s doing well. He was in the training room getting treatment today.”

Kahoun suffered an injury in the second quarter of the Eagles’ game against Rutgers on Friday night after making a tackle. He was put on a stretcher, loaded into an ambulance, and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

The program put out a statement on Friday night sharing that Kahoun had movement in all extremities and another one on Sunday afternoon stating that he was discharged after an overnight observation.

Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital following his injury in the second quarter of Friday night’s game vs. Rutgers. After being evaluated overnight for precautionary observation, he has since been discharged and is back with the… — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 13, 2026

Kahoun, a Notre Dame transfer, has totaled nine tackles for Boston College so far this season. Six of those were in the game against Rutgers prior to his injury.

O’Brien also gave an update on running back Bo MacCormack III who missed Friday’s game against Rutgers with a shoulder injury.

“I don’t think it’s long term,” said O’Brien. “I think he’ll be back. He might be back this week. It’s a shoulder [injury]. He’s tough. He’s tough as nails, but we’ll see. I would say he would definitely be back for Virginia Tech. I’m not sure about Maine. This is a guy that really wants to play, but it was a pretty significant shoulder injury. But not long term I don’t believe.”

In BC’s season opener at Cincinnati on Sept. 5, MacCormack had seven rush attempts for 40 yards as well as had one reception for 12 yards in the 34-15 loss.

O’Brien did not give an update on starting center Michael Crounse, who suffered a knee injury against Cincinnati and did not play against Rutgers.

He was spotted with a brace on his leg on Friday night during pre-game warmups.

Boston College center Michael Crounse has a brace on his leg and is dressed out for tonight’s game vs. Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/QjyBRrCSux — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) September 11, 2026

Boston College takes on Maine on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET on ACCNX.

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