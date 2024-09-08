How to Watch: No. 24 Boston College Football at No. 6 Missouri; Full Week 3 TV Schedule
The No. 24 Boston College Eagles football team is set to face its toughest challenge of the season in Week 3 as the team heads to Columbia, Mo., for a contest against the No. 6 Missouri Tigers.
Both programs enter the Week 3 matchup undefeated, the Eagles beating the then-No. 10 Florida State Seminoles 28-13 on Labor Day Night and Duquesne 56-0 in their home opener on Saturday evening, while the Tigers have recorded dominant wins over Murray State and Buffalo through their first two games of the season.
Over the past few years, Missouri has quietly become a threat out of the Southeastern Conference and has been a force in the last two years. In 2023, the team tallied an 11-2 record, its best since 2014. The Tigers have yet to allow an opponent point in 2024. Currently, Missouri ranks No. 1 in total defense, No. 16 in scoring offense, and No. 30 in total offense. Quarterback Brady Cook is ranked No. 20 in the nation in completion percentage.
The Eagles, though, are a tough foe and won’t go down without a fight. After an impressive 7-6 campaign in 2023 which included a Fenway Bowl win, the group has made a statement through the first two weeks of the new season. So far this year, Boston College is currently ranked No. 9 in total offense, No. 16 in total defense and has outscored its opponents 84-13. The early success surged the program into the AP Top 25 Poll this week, the first time since 2018.
Below is all the information for the matchup, plus the entire TV schedule for Week 3.
How to Watch Boston College at Missouri:
Who: Boston College Eagles (2-0, 1-0 ACC) and Missouri Tigers (2-0, 0-0 SEC)
When: Saturday, Sept. 14 at 12:45 p.m. ET
Where: Faurot Field, Columbia, Mo.
TV: SEC Network
Radio: WEEI 97.3 FM
Last Outing, Missouri: The Tigers defeated the Buffalo Bulls 38-0 on Saturday night at home.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles shut out the Duquesne Dukes 56-0 in their home opener on Saturday evening.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between these programs came in a regular-season contest on Sept. 25, 2021 in Chestnut Hill, Mass. The Eagles defeated the Tigers 41-34. This will be the second meeting all-time between the two.
Other Notable Info: Boston College defensive back Cameron Martinez missed his second-straight game on Saturday with an injury. His status for Week 3 has yet to be announced. As for Missouri, right guard Cam’Ron Johnson missed the Tigers Week 2 game against Buffalo after suffering an injury at practice on Wednesday, however was suited up during pre-game, according to Missouri Tigers On SI and wide receiver Luther Burden III exited the game with an illness. The status for both players have yet to be announced for the upcoming week.
Full Week 3 Schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Sept. 12
7:30 p.m. | Northwestern State at South Alabama | ESPN
7:30 p.m | Arizona State at Texas State | ESPN+
Friday, Sept. 13
7 p.m. | UNLV at Kansas | ESPN
8 p.m. | No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State | FOX
Saturday, Sept. 14
12 p.m. | No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin | FOX
12 p.m. | Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa | ESPN2
12 p.m. | No. 16 LSU at South Carolina | ABC
12 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at NC State | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Illinois | Peacock
12 p.m. | Memphis at Florida State | ESPN
12 p.m. | Cincinnati at Miami (OH) | ESPNU
12 p.m. | North Texas at Texas Tech | FS1
12 p.m. | Central Connecticut State at Saint Francis (PA) | NEC Front Row
12 p.m. | Lehigh at LIU | NEC Front Row
12 p.m. | North Greenville at The Citadel | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Mercyhurst at Robert Morris | ESPN+
12:30 p.m. | Marist at Lafayette | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Massachusetts at Buffalo | CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. | Delaware at North Carolina A&T | FloSports
1 p.m. | Stony Brook at Fordham | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Western Illinois at Illinois State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Georgetown at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Virginia-Lynchburg at Presbyterian | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Richmond | FloSports
2 p.m. | Holy Cross at Bryant | FloSports
2 p.m. | Idaho State at North Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Duquesne at Youngstown State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Stetson at Furman | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Wagner at Delaware State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Morehead State at Montana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Morehouse at Howard | CNBC
3:30 p.m. | No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at No. 10 Miami | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | VMI at Georgia Tech | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Florida | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Michigan State | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Nevada at Minnesota | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Washington State at Washington | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | West Virginia at Pittsburgh | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Morgan State at Ohio | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Monmouth at Maine | FloSports
3:30 p.m. | Towson at Villanova | FloSports
4 p.m. | Troy at Iowa | FS1
4 p.m. | App State at East Carolina | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Hampton at Norfolk State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | UAlbany at Idaho | ESPN+
4 p.m. | South Dakota at Portland State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | UAB at Arkansas | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | No. 12 Utah at Utah State | CBS Sports Network
5:30 p.m. | North Dakota State at ETSU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UConn at Duke | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Virginia Tech at Old Dominion | ESPN+
6 p.m. | FIU at FAU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UTEP at Liberty | ESPN+
6 p.m. | South Carolina State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
6 p.m. | North Carolina Central at North Carolina | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Colgate at Akron | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Charlotte | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Campbell at Rhode Island | FloSports
6 p.m. | William & Mary at Wofford | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Western Carolina at Elon | FloSports
6 p.m. | Stonehill at New Hampshire | FloSports
6 p.m. | West Georgia at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Mercer at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Dayton at Indiana State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Merrimack at Bucknell | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest | The CW Network
6:30 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. | UTSA at No. 2 Texas | ESPN
7 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Georgia State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Kennesaw State at San José State | truTV/Max
7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Hawai'i at Sam Houston | ESPN+
7 p.m. | South Florida at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Austin Peay at Central Arkansas | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Lindenwood at Missouri State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Mississippi Valley State at Murray State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Augustana (SD) at South Dakota State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Incarnate Word at Southern Illinois | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Alabama State at Samford | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tennessee State | HBCUGO
7 p.m. | Southern at Jackson State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Edward Waters at Alcorn State | SWAC Digital Network
7 p.m. | North Alabama at UT Martin | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Grambling State at Texas A&M-Commerce | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana Christian at Houston Christian | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Weber State at Lamar | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Southeastern Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Georgetown (KY) at Alabama A&M | SWAC Digital Network
7:30 p.m. | No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky | ABC
7:30 p.m. | New Mexico at Auburn | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Toledo at Mississippi State | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Indiana at UCLA | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Air Force at Baylor | FS1
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at Colorado State | CBS
7:30 p.m. | UCF at TCU | FOX
7:30 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso | ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Maryland at Virginia | ACC Network
8 p.m. | Rice at Houston | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UC Davis at Southern Utah | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Western Oregon at Cal Poly | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at McNeese | ESPN+
9 p.m. | BYU at Wyoming | CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Utah Tech | ESPN+
9 p.m. | Nicholls at Sacramento State | ESPN+
10:30 p.m. | San Diego State at California | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | New Mexico State at Fresno State | truTV/Max