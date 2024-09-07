Missouri Week 2 Injury Updates: Starting Lineman Not in Warm Ups
Stay tuned for this post for injury updates through the No. 9 Missouri Tigers' matchup against Buffalo.
Second Quarter
Linebacker Corey Flagg Jr. was seen. being monitored by trainers on the sidelines after tracking down a running back for a tackle for loss on a second down. Flagg fell rough on his shoulder.
First Quarter
Starting right guard Cam'Ron Johnson, a game-time decision, is officially out. Graduate Mitchell Walters is taking snaps in his place. Walters has started in eight games over his four years with the Tigers. No details are known on Johnson's injury but he was in jersey during warm ups.
Warm Ups
Wide receiver Theo Wease Jr., who exited the week 1 game with a hip injury, was running through drills with the rest of the team. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz said following the season-opening win that the decision to remove Wease from play was solely a cautionary move.
Tight end Brett Norfleet also exited the week 1 game with a shoulder injury. However, he is officially out for week 2. In his place, sophomore Jordon Harris was announced as the starter for Missouri, not graduate Tyler Stephens, a former Buffalo transfer.
Corner back Ja'Marion Wayne, who missed week 1 with a leg injury, was also present for drills during warm ups. He is also a game-time decision.
Missouri (1-0) will kick off against Buffalo (1-0) at 6 p.m. at Faurot Field for the seventh consecutive home sellout for the Tigers.
This article will be updated throughout the game with any new injury updates.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Live Updates: No. 9 Missouri Football Vs. Buffalo Bulls
How to Watch: Buffalo at Missouri On SECN+; Full Week 2 College Football Schedule