How to Watch: Syracuse at Boston College, Full Week 11 TV Schedule
The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) football team returns to the field to take on the Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
After getting off to a successful start to the 2024 season and securing wins over Florida State, Duquesne, Michigan State, and Western Kentucky, the Eagles are currently on a three-game skid with losses to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville as well as have a loss to the Missouri Tigers on their resume.
Although on the outside looking in in the ACC Championship race, the Orange have been a force in the conference all year. Sitting at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in conference play, Syracuse has secured wins over Ohio, Georgia Tech, Holy Cross, UNLV, NC State, and Virginia Tech and have a pair of losses to No. 23 Pitt and Stanford. Two of the Orange’s wins were against ranked opponents at the time of the contest.
This will be the 57th meeting between the two programs. Syracuse has the advantage 34-22. The most recent matchup was a regular season game on Nov. 2, 2023, that Boston College won 17-10 in Chestnut Hill.
This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the two teams squaring off for the first time with Syracuse winning the inaugural game 10-0 on Oct. 18, 1924.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup
How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange
When: Saturday, Nov. 9 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Syracuse: The Orange defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 38-31 in overtime on Saturday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a home loss to the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals 31-27 on Oct. 25.
Full Week 11 College Football TV Schedule:
(All times ET)
Tuesday, Nov. 5
7:30 p.m. | Bowling Green at Central Michigan | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Ball State | ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 6
7 p.m. | Ohio at Kent State | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Western Michigan | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 7
8 p.m. | Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina | ESPN
8 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at East Carolina | ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 8
6 p.m. | Dartmouth at Princeton | ESPNU
8 p.m. | Cal at Wake Forest | ACC Network
9 p.m. | Iowa at UCLA | FOX
9 p.m. | Rice at Memphis | ESPN2
10:30 p.m. | New Mexico at San Diego State | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 9
12 p.m. | Florida at No. 5 Texas | ABC/ESPN+
12 p.m. | No. 4 Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech | ESPN
12 p.m. | Purdue at No. 3 Ohio State | FOX
12 p.m. | West Virginia at Cincinnati | FS1
12 p.m. | Minnesota at Rutgers | NBC
12 p.m. | Texas State at UL Monroe | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Navy at South Florida | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Syracuse at Boston College | CW Network
12 p.m. | Western Carolina at East Tennessee State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Brown at Yale | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Columbia at Harvard | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Morgan State at Delaware State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Long Island at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Lehigh at Holy Cross | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Liberty at Middle Tennessee | CBSSN
1 p.m. | UAlbany at Stony Brook | FloSports
1 p.m. | Bryant at Maine | FloSports
1 p.m. | Rhode Island at Delaware | FloSports
1 p.m. | Elon at William & Mary | FloSports
1 p.m. | Hampton at Towson | FloSports
1 p.m. | Monmouth at New Hampshire | FloSports
1 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Villanova | FloSports
1 p.m. | Youngstown State at Southern Illinois | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Marist at Stetson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Morehead State at Davidson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Penn at Cornell | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Lafayette at Colgate | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Fordham at Bucknell | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Gardner-Webb | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Mercer at VMI | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Tarleton State at West Georgia | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Chattanooga at The Citadel | ESPN+
2 p.m. | UT Martin at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
2 p.m. | SE Missouri State at Lindenwood | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Tennessee State at Western Illinois | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Wofford at Furman | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Illinois State at UNI | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Indiana State at South Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Missouri State at Murray State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | South Dakota State at North Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Butler at Valparaiso | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | UConn at UAB | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Marshall at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3 p.m. | North Alabama at Southern Utah | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Nicholls at Houston Christian | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Lamar at UIW | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Idaho State at Weber State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Sacramento State at Montana State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Alabama State at Grambling | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Samford | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 2 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss | ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 19 Clemson at Virginia Tech | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Michigan at No. 8 Indiana | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 17 Iowa State at Kansas | FS1
3:30 p.m. | No. 18 Army at North Texas | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Duke at NC State | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | San Jose State at Oregon State | CW Network
3:30 p.m. | Georgia State at James Madison | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Richmond at Campbell | FloSports
3:30 p.m. | South Carolina State at Howard | ESPN+
4 p.m. | No. 21 Colorado at Texas Tech | FOX
4 p.m. | Temple at Tulane | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Kennesaw State at UTEP | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Austin Peay | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Idaho at Portland State | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | South Carolina at No. 24 Vanderbilt | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN
4:30 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Commerce | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Arkansas State at Louisiana | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Western Kentucky at New Mexico State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Maryland at No. 1 Oregon | Big Ten Network
7 p.m. | Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee | ESPN
7 p.m. | UCF at Arizona State | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Oklahoma State at TCU | FS1
7 p.m. | Northwestern State at SE Louisiana | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Florida State at No. 10 Notre Dame | NBC
7:30 p.m. | No. 11 Alabama at No. 14 LSU | ABC/ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | Oklahoma at Missouri | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Washington at No. 6 Penn State | Peacock
8 p.m. | Nevada at No. 12 Boise State | FOX
8 p.m. | Virginia at No. 23 Pitt | ACC Network
8 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Cal Poly | ESPN+
9 p.m. | UNLV at Hawai'i | CBSSN
9:45 p.m. | Fresno State at Air Force | FS1
10:15 p.m. | No. 9 BYU at Utah | ESPN
10:15 p.m. | UC Davis at Montana | ESPN2
10:30 p.m. | Utah State at No. 20 Washington State | CW Network