Locked on Boston College: Hunter Long Draft Profile

Where could Hunter Long land in the NFL Draft? We take a look and talk to Mitchell Wolfe about his scouting report on the Boston College tight end.

On today's Locked on Boston College we are joined by staff writer Mitchell Wolfe to talk about Hunter Long and the tight end's stock heading into this weekend's NFL Draft. We look at a variety of factors, including some pundits criticism of Long's run blocking, where his traits line up compared to other tight ends and more.

Wolfe also gives a lock at some potential NFL teams that match up well with Long, and gives a prediction on where he could end up. (Hint: It's a team with strong connections to the Eagles). Also, you'll get to hear what players Wolfe believes Long could most resemble in his NFL career.

All of that and a news segment filled with updates you won't want to miss.

Listen to today's episode below. And if you enjoy our podcast make sure to like or subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. Just look up Locked on Boston College to find the most current episodes (and some good old ones too!) If you are on Apple ITunes, please give us a five star rating and let other BC fans know why you like the pod. It will help other fans find us! Follow the podcast on Twitter as well, at @LockedonBC

You May Also Enjoy:

Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Press Conference

Hunter Long To Participate in NFL Draft Virtually

Big Board 2022 Recruiting Class: Defense (premium)

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here