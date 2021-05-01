WATCH: Miami Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Calls Hunter Long After Pick

On Friday evening, Boston College tight end Hunter Long was drafted by the Miami Dolphins with the 81st pick in the third round. The tight end who led the country in receptions, will join up with BC graduate Brian Flores, who is heading into year three as head coach of the Dolphins.

Shortly after drafting Long, the Dolphins released a video of Flores making a call to his newest draft pick. Of course the two bring up Boston College in the conversation. You can watch the video below:

Long ended 2020 with some of the best statistics in the country. He led all tight ends in receptions (57) and receiving yards (685). He also was eighth among all tight ends nationally with five touchdown receptions. He finished his career with 89 receptions for 1297 yards and nine touchdowns.

“We could not be happier and more supportive of Hunter’s decision to enter the NFL Draft,” said head coach Jeff Hafley. “Hunter has been a terrific ambassador on and off the field for our program and we can’t wait to watch him play on Sundays.”

