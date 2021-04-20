Boston College Releases Details For 2021 Jay McGillis Spring Game

The annual spring game will not be open to the public this year, but fans can watch on the ACC Network.

Boston College will hold their annual Jay McGillis Spring Game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Alumni Stadium. This is the first spring game under head coach Jeff Hafley, as last year's event was cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols.

This year the game will not be open to the public, and the only audience will be parents of current players. While some may be disappointed they will not be able to attend, this falls in line with Boston College's recent decisions, which include not having parents at graduation this spring. Per the press release, "plans moving forward are for fans to be back at Alumni Stadium this fall."

The game will be televised on the ACC Network, with announcers Chris Cotter and former Boston College linebacker Mark Herzlich getting the call.

In terms of the game itself, this will be a much more standard scoring system then previous games. Jeff Hafley told reporters earlier this week that he expects to just cut the roster down the middle and have a game, at least for the first half of the game. “I’d like to make it as game-like as we can and let the guys have a little fun in the stadium,” Hafley said. “They deserve it. They’ve done an awesome job.” The second half format could change, depending on player availability, and Hafley also announced that the players may not tackle to the ground in the game.

At halftime of the game Jeff Hafley and associate head coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim will present the Jay McGillis scholarship to a defensive back on the team who "best exemplifies the personal qualities of team dedication and leadership by example, an extraordinary competitive spirit, and personal concern for family friends and teammates." This award has been given out every year since 1993, in honor of McGillis, a Boston College defensive back who passed away from leukemia in 1992.

BC Bulletin will have full coverage of the spring game.

You May Also Enjoy:

TJ Bickerstaff Transfers To Boston College

Dontavia Waggoner Transfers To Boston College Women's Basketball

Boston College Ranks 54th in ESPN's FPI

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com/Anthony Garro