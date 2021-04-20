WR Jeff Smith Signs New Deal With New York Jets

Former Boston College wide receiver Jeff Smith will be sticking with the Jets signing his deal on Monday

The New York Jets came to terms with wide receiver Jeff Smith on Monday, signing the speedster to a one year deal. Smith was an exclusive rights free agent, but will return to a Jets team with a new coach, and most likely a new quarterback in the fall.

Smith saw his role on offense increase in 2020. He saw action on 318 offensive snaps and 37 on special teams. He finished the season 17 catches for 167 yards in 2020, albeit on a team with not a lot of weapons on offense.

The former Boston College wide out came to Chestnut Hill in college as a quarterback, and played underneath the center in the disastrous 2015 season. In 2016 he was moved to wide receiver, where he found much more success with 27 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns. In 2017 he had 25 catches for 295 yards, and 2018 he had arguably his best year with six receiving touchdowns. Steve Addazio's offense utilized his speed in a variety of way, as Smith was also used extensively in the run game, on end around and misdirection plays.

You May Also Enjoy:

TJ Bickerstaff Transfers To Boston College

First Pair of Recruits Set to Visit Boston College

Matt Valecce To Transfer From Boston College

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here