Injury Updates: Boston College Football vs Cal
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— Boston College football is getting ready to take the field against the Cal Golden Bears.
Both teams are looking for their first ACC win of the year, however each team will be down multiple players for the matchup.
For Boston College, the team will be without wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Will Graves III, and Johnathan Montague Jr., linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, defensive backs Syair Torrence and Amari Jackson, and tight end Danny Edgehille.
Eagles linebackers Daveon Crouch and Palaie Faoa, defensive back Ashton McShane, and offensive lineman Jude Bowry are all listed as game-time decisions.
Crouch, McShane, Faoa, and Bowry have been listed as questionable since the ACC released the Initial Availability Report on Thursday night.
Skeete’s status for the contest was announced by ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel on Thursday via social media.
“Sources: Boston College star LT Jude Bowry and starting LB Daveon Crouch are questionable on Saturday against Cal,” said Thamel via X. “Wide receiver Jaedn Skeete is out for the Eagles.”
Crouch and Bowry exited Boston College’s Week 3 30-20 loss at Stanford on Sept. 13 with injuries. The reason behind Skeete’s unavailability has not been shared.
Torrence and Jackson will both miss their second consecutive games. Jackson was injured during Boston College’s Week 2 42-40 double overtime loss to Michigan State on Sept. 6.
As for Cal, the Golden Bears with be without a handful of players including defensive backs Isaiah Crosby and Tobey Weydemuller, placekicker Abram Murray outside linebacker Ryan McCulloch, inside linebacker Beckham Barney, offensive linemen Jojo Genova, Sam Bjerke, and Lamar Robinson, tight end Ben Marshall, and defensive linemen Tyson Ford and Nate Burrell.
Below is the latest injury news which will be updated throughout the game.
To check out the in-game updates from the matchup, check out the Boston College and Cal live blog here- Live Blog: Boston College Football vs Cal.
Pre-Game Injury Updates
- 2:53 p.m. ET | Jude Bowry and Daveon Crouch are not in pads on the field as Boston College is warming up.
Boston College Players Out:
WR Jaedn Skeete
WR Johnathan Montague Jr.
LB Jaylen Blackwell
DB Syair Torrence
DB Amari Jackson
WR Will Graves III
TE Danny Edgehille
Boston College Game-Time Decisions:
LB Daveon Crouch
DB Ashton McShane
LB Palaie Faoa
OL Jude Bowry
Cal Players Out:
DB Isaiah Crosby
PK Abram Murray
DB Tobey Weydemuller
OLB Ryan McCulloch
ILB Beckham Barney
OL Jojo Genova
OL Sam Bjerke
OL Lamar Robinson
TE Ben Marshall
DL Tyson Ford
DL Nate Burrell