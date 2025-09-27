Live Blog: Boston College Football vs Cal
After a two-game road trip, the Boston College Eagles football team returns to Alumni Stadium to host the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams will be looking to bounce back.
The Eagles are hoping to snap their skid after suffering two consecutive losses at the hands of Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime on Sept. 6 and Stanford 30-20 on Sept. 13.
Cal will also be looking to get back into the win column. After winning their first three games over Oregon State, Texas Southern, and Minnesota, the Golden Bears suffered their first loss of the year late Saturday night 34-0 to the San Diego State Aztecs.
The contest marks Cal's ACC opener while the game for Boston College will be the ACC home opener after starting its conference slate on the road two weeks ago.
This is the second meeting between the two teams. In the inaugural matchup on Sept. 13, 1986, Boston College defeated Cal 21-15 in Chestnut Hill.
Live Blog
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- 1:45 p.m. ET | Multiple players for Boston College and Cal have both taken the field and are warming up on opposite sides.
- 1:30 p.m. ET | Linebacker Daveon Crouch, defensive back Ashton McShane, linebacker Palaie Faoa, and offensive lineman Jude Bowry have been listed as game-time decisions.
- 1 p.m. ET | Boston College has arrived outside Alumni Stadium and is doing the Eagle Walk. Lewis Bond was one of the leaders at the front of the line while head coach Bill O'Brien was at the back.
- Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears
When: Saturday, Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered their first loss of the season to the San Diego State Aztecs 34-0 late Saturday night to move to 3-1.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their second loss of the season on the road to the Stanford Cardinal 30-20 on Sept. 20. With the loss, Boston College dropped to 1-2 on the year.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two teams was on Sept. 13, 1986. Boston College defeated Cal 21-15 in Chestnut Hill.