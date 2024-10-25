Injury Updates: Boston College Football vs. Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC) football team returns to Alumni Stadium to take on the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) on Friday night for homecoming.
Both programs have been dealing with injuries throughout the season.
Below is the latest injury updates for the game.
(This story will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury news).
Louisville
RB Maurice Turner | Questionable: Cardinals running back Maurice Turner is questionable to play in tonight’s game, according to College Football Network. Turner hasn’t played since Louisville’s Week 2 49-14 win over Jacksonville State, however was reportedly dressed out last weekend and could go in an “emergency situation,” according to Louisville Sports Network.
WR Jimmy Calloway | Questionable: Cardinals wide receiver Jimmy Calloway is questionable for tonight’s game, according to College Football Network. Calloway has appeared in one game this season against Georgia Tech on Sept. 21.
OL Monroe Mills | Questionable: Cardinals offensive lineman Monroe Mills’ status for tonight’s game has yet to be determined. Mills suffered an injury against SMU on Oct. 5, however like Turner was reportedly dressed and ready to go in an emergency situation on Saturday.
Other Players Out: WR Caullin Lacy, TE Jamari Johnson, WR Jadon Thompson.
Boston College
RB Turbo Richard | Out: Eagles running back Turbo Richard will miss tonight’s game against the Cardinals, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. So far this year, the freshman has appeared in all seven games and tallied 51 rush attempts for 271 yards and one touchdown.
LB Kam Arnold | Out: Eagles linebacker Kam Arnold will miss tonight’s game against the Cardinals, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Arnold suffered an injury in Boston College’s 42-21 loss to Virginia Tech on Oct. 17 after forcing a fumble. Head coach Bill O’Brien said on Tuesday that Arnold is “day-to-day.”
CB Amari Jackson | Out: Eagles cornerback Amari Jackson is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Boston College’s 24-14 loss to Virginia on Oct. 5.
Other Players Out: LB Jaylen Blackwell, LB Bryce Steele, RB Alex Broome.