Injury Updates: Boston College Football vs Syracuse
The Boston College Eagles (4-4, 1-3 ACC) football team returns to the field to take on the Syracuse Orange (6-2, 3-2 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Both programs have been dealing with injuries throughout the season.
Below is the latest injury updates for the game.
(This story will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury news).
Syracuse
CB Marcellus Barnes | Out: Orange cornerback Marcellus Barnes will not play on Saturday with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Fran Brown said earlier in the week that Barnes is likely done for the season.
Carlos Del Rio-Wilson | Out: The Orange quarterback is expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Eagles with an undisclosed injury.
RB Will Nixon | Out: The Orange running back will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after suffering an injury. Nixon has been out since Syracuse’s Sept. 28 game against Holy Cross.
RB Yasin Willis | Out: The Orange running back is expected to miss the team’s game against Boston College on Saturday with a high ankle sprain.
DL Denis Jaquez Jr. | Out: The Orange defensive lineman is expected to miss Saturday’s game against Boston College.
Boston College
LB Kam Arnold | Questionable: Eagles linebacker Kam Arnold’s status for today’s game has yet to be announced. He exited with an injury in Boston College’s Oct. 17 game against Virginia Tech after forcing a fumble and missed the team’s Oct. 25 game against Louisville. On Tuesday, head coach Bill O’Brien said he was “day-to-day.”
RB Turbo Richard | Questionable: Eagles running back Turbo Richard’s status for today’s game has yet to be announced. The freshman missed Boston College’s Oct. 25 game against Louisville with an undisclosed injury.
CB Amari Jackson | Out: Eagles cornerback Amari Jackson is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL in Boston College’s 24-14 loss to Virginia on Oct. 5.
Other Players Out: LB Jaylen Blackwell, LB Bryce Steele, RB Alex Broome.