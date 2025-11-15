Injury Updates For Boston College Football and Georgia Tech
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles football team is getting ready for its last home game of the season against the No. 16 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday afternoon.
The Yellow Jackets will enter the matchup almost at full strength with only one player being listed as out, long snapper Will Benton IV.
Boston College will have multiple players not available. The players listed as out are linebacker Daveon Crouch, wide receiver Jaedn Skeete, wide receiver Johnathan Montague Jr., linebacker Jaylen Blackwell, defensive back Syair Torrence, defensive back Marcelous Townsend, defensive back Cameron Martinez, wide receiver Will Graves III, defensive lineman Micah Amedee, wide receiver Bryce Dopson, tight end Danny Edgehille, defensive lineman Ty Clemons, defensive lineman Onye Nwosisi, defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire, and defensive lineman Chuck Nnaeto.
Eagles defensive back Amari Jackson and defensive back Max Tucker are game-time decisions.
Earlier in the week, BC head coach Bill O’Brien shared that Skeete is out for the second, but is expected to return next year.
“No, he won’t be back,” said O’Brien after practice on Thursday. “He hurt his shoulder in practice the week after the Notre Dame game. But he’ll be back. I would tell you that he won’t be back this year, but I would anticipate him being back next year.”
Torrence and Johnathan Montague Jr. are also out for the year.
Johnathan Montague Jr. has an ACL injury and O’Brien shared he would not play this season during training camp in August and Torrence’s availability was announced by O’Brien in October.
"No Bam [Crouch], I don't think Bam will be able to return,” said O’Brien on Oct. 21. “Skeete won't be able to return. Amari might. Amari might, not this game. Syair no, out for the season. There's others, but yeah. [Jude] Bowry will be back. [Eryx] Daugherty won't play in this game. So yeah, but there’s probably others. That’s off the top of my head.”
Injury Updates
Pregame
- Eagles DB Amari Jackson is out and DB Max Tucker is expected to play.
Georgia Tech Players Out:
LS #42 Will Benton IV
Boston College Players Out:
LB #1 Daveon Crouch
WR #1 Jaedn Skeete
WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.
LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell
DB #10 Syair Torrence
DB #19 Marcelous Townsend
DB #29 Cameron Martinez
WR #38 Will Graves III
DL #59 Micah Amedee
WR #80 Bryce Dopson
TE #86 Danny Edgehille
DL #90 Ty Clemons
DL #92 Onye Nwosisi
DT #93 Owen Stoudmire
DL #97 Chuck Nnaeto
Boston College Game Time Decision:
DB #3 Max Tucker
DB #24 Amari Jackson