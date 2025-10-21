Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O'Brien Provides Latest Injury Report
On Tuesday morning, Boston College football head coach gave a brief status report on some of the Eagles’ cornerstone players who have not played since the third week of the season.
O’Brien said that he does not think linebacker Daveon Crouch will be able to return, and that defensive back Syair Torrence and wide receiver Jaedn Skeete are out for the year. Starting left tackle Jude Bowry and guard Eryx Daugherty did not play against UConn on Saturday, in a 38-23 loss at Alumni Stadium, but he said that both Bowry and Daugherty will likely return at some point.
Starting defensive back Amari Jackson has also not played since Week Two, against Michigan State, but there is a chance he will return as well, according to O'Brien.
"No, Bam [Crouch], I don't think Bam will be able to return,” O’Brien said. “Skeete won't be able to return. Amari might. Amari might, [but] not this game. Syair [is] out for the season. There's others, but yeah. Bowry will be back. ... [Eryx] Daugherty won't play in this game. So yeah, but there’s probably others. That’s off the top [of my head].”
If it weren’t already enough that the Eagles are 1-6, coming off their second loss to the Huskies in program history, and are banged up in key areas of both the offense and defense, O’Brien’s confirmation that Torrence and Skeete—and likely Crouch—are officially out for the year is simply another brutal addendum to the list of difficulties O’Brien has had to navigate in 2025.
In 2024, Crouch was one of BC’s most elusive defenders on the squad. As a junior, he manufactured 77 tackles—good for third on the team—two sacks, four passes defended, and two forced fumbles.
Heading into 2025 for his senior campaign, Crouch, who was voted a team captain for the first time in his career, had the potential to be one of the most dominant linebackers in the Atlantic Coast Conference. In his first game of the season, a 66-10 win for the Eagles over Fordham, Crouch generated five solo tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and a 28-yard pick-six—all on his own.
He was only able to register five total tackles in the two games he played afterward, including one quarterback hit, but his experience at the collegiate level was more important to BC defensive coordinator Tim Lewis than anything else, especially considering how thin the Eagles’ linebacker unit projected going into the season.
Skeete was in the process of having a breakout junior year, as he collected 67 receiving yards on five catches, including three touchdown receptions, through just three games—against Fordham, at Michigan State, and at Stanford.
His loss has massively impacted BC’s passing offense—ever since his injury, the Eagles went from averaging 330.3 passing yards per game to 151.8.
After an impressive fall training camp, Torrence was projected to be one of BC’s up-and-coming defensive backs this season, beating out junior Max Tucker to start alongside Jackson, but an injury during the week after BC fell to the Spartans on the road is now going to keep him on the sideline for the remainder of the year.
Record-wise, it has not been an easy road for BC by any means, but the silver lining is that O’Brien’s 2025 recruiting class has received ample playing time, which will prepare them well for the future.
“The ‘25 class is really good,” O’Brien said. “We’re excited about the ‘25 class. … A lot of those guys are playing, whether it’s Robert Smith [IV], and the ‘24 freshman class, like Judah Pruitt, played last week. Then on defense, Ashton Cunningham, TJ Green, Marcus Upton, Omarion Davis, a lot of guys are getting valuable time.”
O’Brien added: “We’re not winning right now. We totally get that. You know, we know the fans are not happy. We understand that we can’t do anything about that, other than show up to practice and be ready to go on Saturday night.”