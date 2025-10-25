BC Bulletin

Injury Updates For Boston College Football at No. 19 Louisville

The Eagles and Cardinals will be without multiple players for the Week 9 contest on Saturday night.

Michigan State's Nick Marsh, right, catches a touchdown pass as Boston College's Amari Jackson attempts to make the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Nick Marsh, right, catches a touchdown pass as Boston College's Amari Jackson attempts to make the tackle during the first quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Boston College football is getting ready for its Week 9 matchup at No. 19 Louisville on Saturday night. 

The Eagles will be without numerous players. 

In the ACC’s Final Availability Report, linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch,  Jaylen Blackwell, Jason Hewlett Jr., and Palaie Faoa, wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Johnathan Montague Jr., Bryce Dopson, and Will Graves III, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Marcelous Townsend, Amari Jackson, and Cameron Martinez, defensive linemen Sterling Sanders, Ty Clemons, and Onye Nwosisi, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Danny Edgehille, and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire are listed as out. 

Boston College running back Turbo Richard and defensive lineman Micah Amedee are game-time decisions. 

Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien gave an injury status update on Tuesday after practice, noting that Crouch, Skeete, and Torrence are out for the season while Jackson has a chance to return. 

"No, Bam [Crouch], I don't think Bam will be able to return,” said O’Brien. “Skeete won't be able to return. Amari [Jackson] might. Amari might, not this game. Syair no, out for the season. There's others. Bowry will be back. [Eryx] Daugherty won't play in this game. So yeah, but there’s probably others. That’s off the top of my head.”

Montague Jr. has missed the entire year after suffering an ACL injury which O’Brien shared in August during training camp.

“That’s an ACL,” said O’Brien on Aug. 12. “So he’ll be out for the year. And he’ll be back. He’s got a great future here, and he’s on the right track. His rehab is going really well and he’ll be back. He probably won’t be back this season, though.”

As for Louisville it will be without seven players which are linebacker Stanquan Clark, wide receiver Kris Hughes, quarterback Travis Egan, running backs Duke Watson, Jamarice Wilder, and Shammai Gates, and offensive lineman Tyler Folmar.

Pre-Game Updates

Boston College Players Out:

LB #1 Daveon Crouch

WR #1 Jaedn Skeete

WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.

LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell

DB #10 Syair Torrence

DB #19 Marcelous Townsend

DB #24 Amari Jackson

LB #26 Jason Hewlett Jr.

DB #29 Cameron Martinez

WR #38 Will Graves III

LB #44 Palaie Faoa

DL #51 Sterling Sanders

OL #56 Eryx Daugherty

WR #80 Bryce Dopson

TE #86 Danny Edgehille

DL #90 Ty Clemons

DL #92 Onye Nwosisi

DT #93 Owen Stoudmire

Boston College Game-Time Decisions:

RB #2 Turbo Richard

DL #59 Micah Amedee

Louisville Players Out:

LB #6 Stanquan Clark

WR #14 Kris Hughes

QB #17 Travis Egan

RB #26 Duke Watson

RB #33 Jamarice Wilder

RB #43 Shammai Gates

OL #76 Tyler Folmar

KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

