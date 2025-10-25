Injury Updates For Boston College Football at No. 19 Louisville
Boston College football is getting ready for its Week 9 matchup at No. 19 Louisville on Saturday night.
The Eagles will be without numerous players.
In the ACC’s Final Availability Report, linebackers Daveon “Bam” Crouch, Jaylen Blackwell, Jason Hewlett Jr., and Palaie Faoa, wide receivers Jaedn Skeete, Johnathan Montague Jr., Bryce Dopson, and Will Graves III, defensive backs Syair Torrence, Marcelous Townsend, Amari Jackson, and Cameron Martinez, defensive linemen Sterling Sanders, Ty Clemons, and Onye Nwosisi, offensive lineman Eryx Daugherty, tight end Danny Edgehille, and defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire are listed as out.
Boston College running back Turbo Richard and defensive lineman Micah Amedee are game-time decisions.
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien gave an injury status update on Tuesday after practice, noting that Crouch, Skeete, and Torrence are out for the season while Jackson has a chance to return.
"No, Bam [Crouch], I don't think Bam will be able to return,” said O’Brien. “Skeete won't be able to return. Amari [Jackson] might. Amari might, not this game. Syair no, out for the season. There's others. Bowry will be back. [Eryx] Daugherty won't play in this game. So yeah, but there’s probably others. That’s off the top of my head.”
Montague Jr. has missed the entire year after suffering an ACL injury which O’Brien shared in August during training camp.
“That’s an ACL,” said O’Brien on Aug. 12. “So he’ll be out for the year. And he’ll be back. He’s got a great future here, and he’s on the right track. His rehab is going really well and he’ll be back. He probably won’t be back this season, though.”
As for Louisville it will be without seven players which are linebacker Stanquan Clark, wide receiver Kris Hughes, quarterback Travis Egan, running backs Duke Watson, Jamarice Wilder, and Shammai Gates, and offensive lineman Tyler Folmar.
Pre-Game Updates
Boston College Players Out:
LB #1 Daveon Crouch
WR #1 Jaedn Skeete
WR #8 Johnathan Montague Jr.
LB #8 Jaylen Blackwell
DB #10 Syair Torrence
DB #19 Marcelous Townsend
DB #24 Amari Jackson
LB #26 Jason Hewlett Jr.
DB #29 Cameron Martinez
WR #38 Will Graves III
LB #44 Palaie Faoa
DL #51 Sterling Sanders
OL #56 Eryx Daugherty
WR #80 Bryce Dopson
TE #86 Danny Edgehille
DL #90 Ty Clemons
DL #92 Onye Nwosisi
DT #93 Owen Stoudmire
Boston College Game-Time Decisions:
RB #2 Turbo Richard
DL #59 Micah Amedee
Louisville Players Out:
LB #6 Stanquan Clark
WR #14 Kris Hughes
QB #17 Travis Egan
RB #26 Duke Watson
RB #33 Jamarice Wilder
RB #43 Shammai Gates
OL #76 Tyler Folmar