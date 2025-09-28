Instant Analysis: Cal 28, Boston College 24
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (1-3, 0-2 ACC) football team continued its skid on Saturday as it lost to the Cal Golden Bears (4-1, 1-0 ACC) 28-24 inside Alumni Stadium.
The loss marked the Eagles’ third consecutive of the year.
Quarterback Dylan Lonergan went 21-of-37 for 197 yards. He threw two interceptions, but also recorded a rushing touchdown, his first of the year.
The unit did have some big playmakers as well. Wide receiver Lewis Bond caught seven receptions for 77 yards and eight different players caught at least one reception.
The biggest player of the game, however, was running back Turbo Richard. The sophomore had 15 rush attempts for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 11.4 yards per carry and had a 71-yard run which was a career-best.
Richard spoke about his performance after the game.
"Yeah, you know, just reading how the blocks are being set up, you know, manipulating angles, trusting my O-Line,” said Richard. “We have a very good O-Line, so I trust them, running behind them, when I see it I just hit it."
The defense had some big moments as well, the two most notable being a pair of forced turnovers on downs after stopping the Golden Bears on fourth down.
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien was pleased with the defense’s effort.
“They did a great job,” said O’Brien. “Those guys fought hard. I mean, wish we could have stopped them earlier in those drives, but they battled. They fought hard. Give them a lot of credit.”
Defensive back Carter Davis led the unit with eight total tackles, four solo and four assisted.
Although there were some good spots in the team’s performance, it also had multiple struggles that it could not battle back from.
The Eagles recorded 15 penalties for 109 yards, one more than they had all season combined.
The defense also struggled to get off the field as Cal controlled the time of possession 35:15 to Boston College’s 24:45.
Boston College will look to bounce back next Saturday, but it will not be easy. The team travels to Pittsburgh, Penn., to take on the Pitt Panthers, who are currently 2-2 on the year and 2-1 at home.
The Eagles will be looking to win their first road game since Sept. 2, 2024, where they beat then-No. 10 Florida State 28-13.